2025 NFL Expected Touchdown Leaderboard for Player Prop Betting, Fantasy Football

We all love touchdowns.

Whether we're looking at player props when perusing the NFL betting odds or looking to buy low for season-long and daily fantasy football, touchdowns matter.

But touchdowns can be volatile, and touchdown regression is a powerful piece to the puzzle when analyzing the game.

To help track who has had a lot of touchdown luck -- or a lack of it -- I'll be posting my expected touchdown numbers each and every week here on FanDuel Research.

What goes into these numbers? A few things -- such as EPA metrics, yardage, and specific field location on each and every play of all NFL games.

Updated through Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Most Expected Touchdowns in 2025

This table displays rushing plus receiving expected touchdowns (xTD) and actual touchdowns -- plus the differential between the two numbers.

Players with positive differentials have scored more often than the underlying data suggests they should have.

Players with negative differentials have been unlucky and should've scored more often, according to historical data based on their 2025 usage.

The table is sorted by xTD and lists running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.

Name Scrimmage xTD Scrimmage TD Scrimmage TD Diff. Christian McCaffrey 1.3 0 -1.3 Javonte Williams 1.2 2 0.8 Kyren Williams 1.1 1 -0.1 Zach Charbonnet 1.1 1 -0.1 James Cook 1.1 1 -0.1 Raheim Sanders 1.1 1 -0.1 Jonathan Taylor 1.1 0 -1.1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Most Expected Touchdowns in 2025 (Quarterbacks)

This quarterback table splits out xTDs by passing TD and scrimmage TD data. It's sorted by passing xTDs.

Name Pass xTD Pass TD Pass TD Diff. Scrimmage xTD Rush TD Scrimmage TD Diff. Brock Purdy 2.9 2 -0.9 0.2 0 -0.2 Spencer Rattler 2.8 0 -2.8 0.1 0 -0.1 Josh Allen 2.5 2 -0.5 2.4 2 -0.4 Russell Wilson 2.2 0 -2.2 0.2 0 -0.2 Justin Herbert 2.2 3 0.8 0.0 0 0.0 Drake Maye 1.7 1 -0.7 0.0 0 0.0 Michael Penix Jr. 1.6 1 -0.6 0.8 1 0.2 View Full Table ChevronDown

