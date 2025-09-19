College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 4
Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.
Which bets stand out for Week 4 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?
We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.
Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.
College Football Week 4 Expert Betting Picks
Austin Swaim
Spread/Moneyline: Nebraska Moneyline (+102)
Moneyline
The Nebraska Cornhuskers got a huge mental boost by surviving on the ropes in a one-score game in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. That was a second consecutive one-score win for Matt Rhule with Big Red after starting his tenure 2-11 in such contests. That could allow for the necessary confidence to survive the Michigan Wolverines in another.
As cyborg-like as Bryce Underwood looks against lower competition, he managed just a 37.5% completion rate and 45.7 QBR in Norman two weeks ago. I'm not sure how you project enough improvement here visiting a team currently leading FBS in passing yards per attempt allowed (2.7).
Total: Arizona State-Baylor Over 60.5 Points (-105)
Total Match Points
Player Prop: Kaden Feagin 60+ Rushing Yards (-120)
Riley Thomas
Spread/Moneyline: Miami (FL) -8.5 (-108)
Spread
Total: Michigan State-USC Over 55.5 (-115)
Total Match Points
Player Prop: Bryce Underwood Over 39.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Bryce Underwood (MICH) - Rushing Yds
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have allowed only 8.5 points per game (7th), but the unit allows 4.8 yards per rushing attempt (94th) while ranking 126th in expected points added (EPA) per rushing attempt allowed. This plays right into the Michigan Wolverines' claws as they have a 58.3% rush-play rate (30th). After recording only two and three carries in his first two games, Bryce Underwood's legs were finally unleashed in Week 3 with nine rushing attempts for 114 rushing yards. Look for Michigan to keep utilizing Underwood's mobility.
Skyler Carlin
Spread/Moneyline: California -13.5 (-105)
Spread
Total: Oregon Over 45.5 Total Points (-102)
Oregon Total Points
The Texas Tech Red Raiders could've had 50-plus points against the Oregon State Beavers last week, but they slowed things down late in the game to finish with 45 points. Along with the Oregon Ducks not being a team that takes their foot off the gas at any moment, they've tallied 59-plus points in two of their first three games, and Oregon State's defense is 111th in EPA per drop back allowed (0.21) and 134th in yards per drop back allowed (10.29).
Player Prop: Chris Brazzell II Over 79.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Chris Brazzell II (TENN) - Receiving Yds
Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any college football game taking place on September 20th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you across Week 4? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.