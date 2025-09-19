College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 4

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 4 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 4 Expert Betting Picks

Moneyline Nebraska Sep 20 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got a huge mental boost by surviving on the ropes in a one-score game in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. That was a second consecutive one-score win for Matt Rhule with Big Red after starting his tenure 2-11 in such contests. That could allow for the necessary confidence to survive the Michigan Wolverines in another.

As cyborg-like as Bryce Underwood looks against lower competition, he managed just a 37.5% completion rate and 45.7 QBR in Norman two weeks ago. I'm not sure how you project enough improvement here visiting a team currently leading FBS in passing yards per attempt allowed (2.7).

Total Match Points Over Sep 20 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kaden Feagin (ILL) - Alt Rushing Yds Kaden Feagin (ILL) - Alt Rushing Yds Kaden Feagin (ILL) 60+ Yards -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Spread Miami Florida Sep 20 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total Match Points Over Sep 21 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bryce Underwood (MICH) - Rushing Yds Bryce Underwood (MICH) Over Sep 20 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have allowed only 8.5 points per game (7th), but the unit allows 4.8 yards per rushing attempt (94th) while ranking 126th in expected points added (EPA) per rushing attempt allowed. This plays right into the Michigan Wolverines' claws as they have a 58.3% rush-play rate (30th). After recording only two and three carries in his first two games, Bryce Underwood's legs were finally unleashed in Week 3 with nine rushing attempts for 114 rushing yards. Look for Michigan to keep utilizing Underwood's mobility.

Spread California Sep 21 2:37am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Oregon Total Points Over Sep 20 7:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Texas Tech Red Raiders could've had 50-plus points against the Oregon State Beavers last week, but they slowed things down late in the game to finish with 45 points. Along with the Oregon Ducks not being a team that takes their foot off the gas at any moment, they've tallied 59-plus points in two of their first three games, and Oregon State's defense is 111th in EPA per drop back allowed (0.21) and 134th in yards per drop back allowed (10.29).

Chris Brazzell II (TENN) - Receiving Yds Chris Brazzell II (TENN) Over Sep 20 4:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

