3 FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 3

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 3

Marcus Mariota, QB, Washington Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

With Jayden Daniels officially ruled out, Marcus Mariota makes a ton of sense for FanDuel's Week 3 NFL DFS slate at a $6,000 salary.

MariGOATa is one of the better backups quarterbacks in football, particularly within fantasy football. In 2022 -- his most recent season with a large sample of starts -- Mariota averaged 15.8 FDP, cracking 18 FDP five times in 13 games. That season, Mariota averaged a respectable 7.4 yards per attempt as well as 34.4 rushing yards per game.

Dating back to 2021, Mariota's registered an EPA/play on par with Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray, according to RBSDM.

And while we don't have much of a sample of Mariota in this Washington Commanders offense, he notably finished as the QB9 or better in DFS in both weeks he cleared a 55% snap rate in 2024, per our Skyler Carlin.

That's certainly in the cards with the Las Vegas Raiders traveling cross-country on short rest. Entering Week 3, Vegas has permitted the 12th-highest EPA per dropback while facing the fourth-highest dropback rate in football. They're 22nd in adjusted pass defense.

Our NFL DFS projections peg Mariota for 18.1 FDP -- sixth at the position and good enough to make him the slate's best point-per-dollar value (3.02x).

From that standpoint, Mariota's the clear top value on the slate. Even so, he's not the only low-salary QB to consider. Dak Prescott ($7,300) and Caleb Williams ($7,100) both project well facing each other in a game with the main slate's highest total, while Brock Purdy ($6,700) would be an intriguing late swap should he suit up.

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Jordan Mason figures to be one of the most popular plays on FanDuel's Week 3 NFL DFS slate in the wake of Aaron Jones hitting IR. Given his low salary, this isn't a situation where I'd want to fade the chalk.

Mason hasn't done much in his short stint with the Minnesota Vikings, but last year's larger sample of starting reps with the San Francisco 49ers hints at upside. Across seven games where he played at least 50% of the snaps, Mason averaged 13.6 fantasy points per game. He did that despite doing next-to-nothing in the passing game, but we've seen him draw four targets while splitting with Jones this season. Without much depth behind him, there's a chance Mason gives us more receiving work.

But even if his only contributions come on the ground, Jordan Mason should smash in Week 3 at this salary. He's at home against a Cincinnati Bengals defense which has allowed the fourth most FDP per adjusted opportunity (carries plus 2x targets) through two games.

And while Minnesota's overall offensive expectation isn't great with Carson Wentz under center, having a backup at QB could result in an even larger reliance on the ground game. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell certainly seems to trust Mason to handle a big workload; so should we.

Our NFL DFS projections peg Mason for 16.2 FDP, fifth most at the position. With the 21st-highest salary among healthy backs, that makes him an absolute smash value pick for Week 3 NFL DFS.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

It didn't take long for Tetairoa McMillan to prove he belonged in the NFL. After two games, McMillan has totaled 11 receptions for 168 yards. After putting up 9.3 FDP in his debut, McMillan crept up to 16 FDP with his first 100-yard game last week.

There's room for Tetairoa to grow in Week 3, too. He's still searching for his first NFL score despite seeing a red zone target in each game, and he's seen 19 total targets. Though that's only good for a 21.8% target share -- the Carolina Panthers lead the league in dropbacks -- he's seeing the kind of looks we covet for fantasy upside. McMillan's tied for seventh in the league with 11 downfield targets, and his 35.2% air yards share easily leads Carolina pass catchers.

Those are solid market shares for any receiver -- let alone one playing for a team with highest raw pass rate in football.

Now, Week 3's home date with the Atlanta Falcons isn't great on paper. The Falcons defense looks like one of the most improved units in football, and they're sixth in adjusted pass defense early on.

But Atlanta's right at league average in FDP per target allowed to wide receivers, and they've permitted the highest aDOT in football. With top corner A.J. Terrell out, McMillan could deliver his first true ceiling game as a pro. But even from a median projection standpoint, the rookie looks like a strong play at salary. We project him for 11.4 FDP, making him the best point-per-dollar value (1.9x) at the position.

