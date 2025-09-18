FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 3

Two weeks of the 2025 NFL season are in the books, and we continue to gather information on what offenses around the league are going to look like this year. Injured quarterbacks are the biggest storyline entering Week 3, as we could see all of Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and Brock Purdy sidelined for their respective teams.

When taking a look at the options in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 3 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 3

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: vs. NYJ

Baker Mayfield is the current QB7 in NFL DFS through the first two weeks, and he'll be making his first home start of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets. In addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being 12th in adjusted pace and 10th in pass rate over expected under new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, the Jets have been 28th in pressure rate (25.8%) and 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense to begin the year.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: at CHI

Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-Chicago Bears clash possesses the highest total on the main slate, though weather could be a factor at Soldier Field. Dak Prescott just delivered 26.1 FanDuel points (FDPs) in Week 2 against the New York Giants, and Chicago's defense is 29th in pressure rate (24.5%), 30th in defensive passing success rate (54.7%), and 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Others to Consider

Caleb Williams ($7,100 vs. DAL) - On the flip side of the Cowboys-Bears matchup, Caleb Williams is still the QB9 in DFS despite the criticism of his play, and Dallas is 28th in defensive passing success rate (53.8%) and 30th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Michael Penix Jr. ($6,800 at CAR) - With plenty of the field targeting the rushing attack of the Atlanta Falcons -- and understandably so -- Michael Penix Jr. is a nice way to leverage against that, or you can even stack Bijan Robinson with Penix versus a Carolina Panthers team that is 24th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Carson Wentz ($6,000 vs. CIN) - A minimum salary Carson Wentz in a home bout against the Cincinnati Bengals is certainly interesting, but don't know if I can get there just yet. If Marcus Mariota ($6,000) ends up drawing the start for an injured Jayden Daniels on Sunday, I'd prefer him over Wentz, as he was the QB9 or better in DFS in both weeks he saw 55.0% or more of the offensive snaps for the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: at CAR

Bijan Robinson has been an absolute stud with 29 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 146 scrimmage yards per game, and a 19.0% target share across the first two weeks. Along with the Falcons being road favorites against the Panthers, Carolina's defense is 30th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed to RBs (1.71) and 30th in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: at TEN

After not being needed much in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, Jonathan Taylor gashed a stout Denver Broncos defense for 215 scrimmage yards and 31.5 FDPs on a 92.5% snap rate, 60.5% route rate, and 29 adjusted opportunities in Week 2. Next up for Taylor is the Tennessee Titans, who are 32nd in rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.97) and explosive runs (runs of 10-plus yards) allowed (7) to RBs.

Jordan Mason, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Matchup: vs. CIN

Jordan Mason figures to be the most popular back on the slate -- and for good reason -- at this salary due to the fact he'll be the featured option for the Minnesota Vikings amid Aaron Jones' absence. On top of Mason ranking 8th among backs with 10-plus carries to begin the year in rushing yards after contact per attempt (3.92), the Bengals have the 10th-highest missed tackle per carry rate (22.2%) in the NFL.

Others to Consider

Bucky Irving ($7,400 vs. NYJ) - While Bucky Irving has yet to find the end zone on the ground this season, his usage has been fantastic, logging a 75.0% snap rate, 64.6% route rate, 50.0% red-zone rushing share, and 25.5 adjusted opportunities per game.

Javonte Williams ($7,200 at CHI) - Despite Javonte Williams being a sell-high candidate entering Week 3, he's contributed 19-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks, and he'll square off against a Bears defense that is 29th in FDPs per target (2.06) and 23rd in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (0.43) to RBs.

Kenneth Walker ($6,600 vs. NO) - If Zach Charbonnet is ruled out for the Seattle Seahawks, Kenneth Walker III becomes a stellar play at this salary in a home matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. On the other hand, if Charbonnet is able to suit up and doesn't have any limitations, then Jaylen Warren is another back I really like in this salary range.

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: at CHI

With Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson catching passes from backup signal-callers in Week 3, CeeDee Lamb has a clear shot at WR1 status against a Chicago defense that is 32nd in FDPs per target (2.60) and 30th in yards per route run allowed (2.38) to the WR position. Meanwhile, Lamb is pacing Dallas' skill players in target share (28.2%), air yards share (42.2%), and yards per route run (2.71).

Rome Odunze, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

Matchup: vs. DAL

As for Chicago's aerial attack, Rome Odunze is seemingly emerging as Caleb Williams' favorite target, earning team-high marks in snap rate (96.9%), route rate (84.5%), target share (29.9%), air yards share (47.0%), and yards per route run (2.32). For as bad as the Bears' defense is, the Cowboys' defense is equally as bad, ranking 31st in FDPs per target (2.31) and yards per route run allowed (2.46) to WRs.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Matchup: vs. NYJ

FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas pointed out that Emeka Egbuka will benefit from a positive WR/CB matchup versus Brandon Stephens in Week 3, and the Jets are 29th in FDPs per target (1.96) and 27th in yards per route run allowed (1.97) to WRs. Egbuka was unable to practice on Wednesday with hip and groin injuries, so it'll be crucial to monitor his practice participation ahead of Sunday's contest.

Others to Consider

Drake London ($7,300 at CAR) - Drake London has yet to produce a notable outing this season, but he's posting a 30.2% target share, 26.8% air yards share, and 33.3% end-zone target share across the first two weeks of the season.

Deebo Samuel ($6,700 vs. LV) - Regardless of who is under center for the Commanders on Sunday, this week sets up well for Deebo Samuel against a Las Vegas Raiders unit that is 23rd in FDPs per target (1.54) and 28th in target rate allowed (22.0%) to the WR position.

Tetairoa McMillan ($6,000 vs. ATL) - Besides the fact that A.J. Terrell is week-to-week with a hamstring injury for the Falcons, rookie Tetairoa McMillan has looked good for the Panthers, garnering a 21.8% target share, 35.2% air yards share, and 5.5 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game.

Ricky Pearsall ($5,600 vs. ARI) - Until Brandon Aiyuk returns for the San Francisco 49ers, Ricky Pearsall should be on the field plenty, and there's a chance he sees his usage jump up if Jauan Jennings is ruled out for Sunday's game.

Tight Ends

Tucker Kraft, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: at CLE

I wouldn't blame anyone for rostering either Brock Bowers or Trey McBride, but Tucker Kraft has been the TE1 in DFS through the first two weeks. With Jayden Reed now sidelined for the Green Bay Packers, Kraft could improve his target share (22.4%) and red-zone target share (33.3%) even further in Week 3.

Tyler Warren, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Matchup: at TEN

Volume hasn't been an issue for Tyler Warren, as the rookie TE is leading the Colts in target share (25.8%) and yards per route run (3.10). Warren should continue having success through the air in Week 3 versus a Titans team that is 22nd in FDPs per target (1.55) and 27th in catch rate allowed (83.3%) to TEs.

Others to Consider

Juwan Johnson ($5,700 at SEA) - The usage can't be ignore Juwan Johnson, who is posting an impressive 97.8% snap rate, 84.1% route rate, 26.7% target share, and 30.0% red-zone target share on a Saints squad that is going to play from behind often.

Jake Ferguson ($5,200 at CHI) - If weather is an issue and the Cowboys need to deploy a quick passing attack, Jake Ferguson is a viable option with his 75.0% route rate and 21.2% target share.

Defenses

Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

Matchup: vs. CIN

Brian Flores' unit has yet to produce a dominant performance this season, but the Vikings' defense gets to face Jake Browning at home in Week 3, and they are sixth in defensive passing success rate (40.3%) and second in completion percentage over expected allowed (-10.9%).

Los Angeles Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $3,500

Matchup: vs. DEN

Even with the loss of veteran Khalil Mack, the Los Angeles Chargers boast an underrated defense, and Bo Nix isn't a quarterback I'm afraid to target with defenses in DFS.

Others to Consider

Houston Texans ($3,400 at JAC) - It could be a bit of a sloppy game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston's defense is 13th in pressure rate (36.4%).

Jacksonville Jaguars ($3,300 vs. HOU) - The Texans have the worst offensive line in football, and Jacksonville's defense has scored eight-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks while sitting at fourth in schedule-adjusted pass defense to begin the year.

