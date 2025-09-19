4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 3

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Which touchdown picks make sense for this week? Let's dig in.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 3

Of the players who have yet to find the end zone this season, Drake London is certainly someone who stands out due to his usage to begin the season. Over his first two starts in 2025, London is leading the Atlanta Falcons in target share (30.2%) and is second in end-zone target share (33.3%) while averaging 5.5 receptions on 9.5 targets per game, via Next Gen Stats.

London suffered a shoulder injury during Atlanta's narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, and he faced a formidable Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 1, which certainly limited his production. Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, London was absent from the Falcons' injury report in practice, suggesting that he's a full-go entering Week 3.

As for the Panthers, they are 30th in pressure rate generated (24.2%) and 24th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, so Michael Penix Jr. should have time to survey the field and find his top pass-catching weapon. Our NFL player projections are giving London the third-best chance to record a receiving touchdown among WRs playing on Sunday, and the two wideouts who are being given better chances to score (Mike Evans and CeeDee Lamb) have -110 odds or shorter in the anytime TD market.

Davante Adams scored his first touchdown as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but he's still underperforming a bit in the touchdown department given his usage. In addition to leading the Rams in target share (35.0%) and air yards share (46.0%), Adams is pacing the offense in red-zone target share (41.7%) and end-zone target share (83.3%) among players who have seen 50.0% of the snaps or more this season.

While Puka Nacua is also a candidate to see plenty of looks from Matthew Stafford, LA's best chance of beating the Philadelphia Eagles on the road is letting Stafford cook and getting the ball out quickly to his two talented receivers. A lack of receiving touchdowns isn't a new development for Nacua while Adams has always been a lethal option in the red zone due to his elite ability to generate separation quickly with his stellar releases at the line of scrimmage and strong hands at the catch point.

Even with Stafford missing time in training camp with a back injury, the veteran signal-caller is seemingly forming a strong connection with Adams, and he tossed multiple touchdowns against the Eagles in both meetings last season. At the moment, our projections forecast Adams for the fourth-best chance to score a receiving touchdown among wideouts suiting up on Sunday.

Rookie Tyler Warren has been as good as advertised to begin the 2025 season, but he's yet to cross the goal line. Across his first two games, Warren is commanding team-high marks in target share (25.8%), red-zone target share (27.3%), receptions per game (5.5), and yards per route run (3.10) among skill players on the Indianapolis Colts who have logged 50.0% of the offensive snaps.

Warren popped up on the injury report earlier in the week with a toe ailment, but he practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, so there doesn't appear to be any concerns with his status for Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans. And while many expect the Colts to improve to 3-0 with a win in Week 3, the spread is just 4.5 points, so this game should be competitive.

On top of Warren having an opportunity to haul in a receiving touchdown, his ability to create yards with the ball in his hands opens the door for the Colts to deploy him in a variety of ways when they get near the end zone. With Indy's offense cruising to begin the season, this is a solid spot for Warren to tally his first NFL touchdown.

For the most part, the overarching theme for my touchdown picks this week is choosing players who are poised to score sooner rather than later due to their immense usage. Although the Seattle Seahawks want to be a run-oriented team under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is emerging as the clear No. 1 option in Seattle's passing game following the departure of D.K. Metcalf.

Through his first two starts in 2025, JSN is pacing the Seahawks in target share (44.2%), air yards share (57.5%), and yards per route run (4.37) by a wide margin. While we can't expect JSN to maintain this high of a target share and air yards share, we can predict more looks in the red zone and end zone moving forward.

Considering that the New Orleans Saints' defense is 31st in pressure rate (23.5%), Sam Darnold shouldn't be under too much duress on Sunday, which can help him have success through the air. Currently, Smith-Njigba has the most receiving yards for a player without a touchdown in 2025, and I believe that changes at home versus the Saints.

