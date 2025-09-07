3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Ravens at Bills

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Ravens at Bills on Sunday Night Football

There's no better way to end the first Sunday of the NFL season than a primetime bout between the Ravens and Bills. An AFC divisional rematch between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, this game is primed to go off thanks to a close spread (1.5) and slate-high total (50.5).

The cherry on top?

Allen's touchdown prop can be found at +100 odds.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

Josh Allen has totaled a mammoth 28 touchdowns across the past two seasons. He scored at least once in 58.8% of games in this stretch -- up from the 50.0% implied probability via +100 odds.

Allen has scored twice in 17.6% of games in the last two seasons, so there may be value in backing him to notch two scores at +700 odds (12.5% implied probability) if you want to go there.

Not only do the Bills have a 25.5-point implied team total, but Allen's path to scoring is made easier thanks to the tush push. He ran in two touchdowns against the Ravens in the playoffs last year.

To Score 2+ Touchdowns To Score 2+ Touchdowns Josh Allen +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

I like one more touchdown prop for this game: regression candidate Zay Flowers.

Flowers led the Ravens -- by a wide margin -- in catches (74), targets (116), and receiving yards (1,059) in 2024 but was reduced to a measly 3.4% touchdown rate, scoring just four times. Meanwhile, Ravens teammates Mark Andrews (15.9%), Rashod Bateman (12.5%), and Isaiah Likely (10.3%) all had inflated touchdown rates.

Considering Baltimore has Lamar and Derrick Henry to run it in and two viable tight ends, it's been difficult for Flowers to carve out his piece of the TD pie. But Flowers still enjoyed a decent 17.3% red zone target share last season, so it's not as if he's being overlooked.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Zay Flowers +196 View more odds in Sportsbook

Our Brandon Gdula wrote up touchdown regression pieces for wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends. His numbers show that Henry, Andrews, Likely, and Bateman all overachieved in the touchdown column last year. In fact, each of those players ended up top six at their respective position in touchdowns over expectation. Meanwhile, Gdula's numbers show that Flowers earned 5.9 expected touchdowns compared to his actual four-TD output.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Flowers is primed to score in Week 1, but I like the shake we are getting on his +180 touchdown odds. He figures to be the number-one target for Baltimore in a game that has shootout written all over it.

No firm breakouts emerged from Buffalo's receiving room in 2024, but Keon Coleman seems primed to make his mark this year.

Coleman was the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Before sustaining a wrist injury in Week 9, which forced him to miss five weeks, Coleman averaged 49.5 receiving yards per game and notched 40-plus yards in five of eight contests. He earned a team-high 24.7% air yards share and amassed 2.28 yards per route run in that span.

Keon Coleman - Alt Receiving Yds Keon Coleman - Alt Receiving Yds Keon Coleman 40+ Yards +102 View more odds in Sportsbook

Coleman has been limited in practice due to a groin injury but expects to be a full-go for Sunday. While I'd monitor the Bills' injury report, getting Coleman at plus money to rack up 40-plus yards seems like a nice deal. He, Khalil Shakir, and Josh Palmer figure to take the majority of the WR snaps in this one.

Add in shootout potential -- Coleman enjoyed a gaudy 15.2 average depth of target last season -- and the sophomore seems primed for a strong start to the season.

FanDuel has a $2M Touchdown Jackpot every Week 1 game day! Use a token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Jackpot game of the day. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.