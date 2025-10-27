MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 27
Will Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +150 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)