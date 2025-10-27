NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 27

In a Monday NBA slate that has plenty of thrilling matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Utah Jazz is a game to see.

Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (62.52% win probability)

Magic (62.52% win probability) Spread: Magic (-4.5)

Magic (-4.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Magic -178, 76ers +150

Magic -178, 76ers +150 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.04% win probability)

Cavaliers (52.04% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -134, Pistons +114

Cavaliers -134, Pistons +114 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Bulls (60.37% win probability)

Bulls (60.37% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-1.5)

Hawks (-1.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Hawks -120, Bulls +102

Hawks -120, Bulls +102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Spurs (62.90% win probability)

Spurs (62.90% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-5.5)

Spurs (-5.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Spurs -210, Raptors +176

Spurs -210, Raptors +176 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.09% win probability)

Celtics (77.09% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-3)

Pelicans (-3) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -144, Celtics +122

Pelicans -144, Celtics +122 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (86.91% win probability)

Rockets (86.91% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-16.5)

Rockets (-16.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Rockets -1493, Nets +870

Rockets -1493, Nets +870 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, SCHN

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.81% win probability)

Thunder (73.81% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8)

Thunder (-8) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -290, Mavericks +235

Thunder -290, Mavericks +235 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOK

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (56.13% win probability)

Suns (56.13% win probability) Spread: Suns (-1)

Suns (-1) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Suns -116, Jazz -102

Suns -116, Jazz -102 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.42% win probability)

Timberwolves (55.42% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-6)

Nuggets (-6) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -225, Timberwolves +188

Nuggets -225, Timberwolves +188 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Warriors (59.06% win probability)

Warriors (59.06% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-9)

Warriors (-9) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Warriors -340, Grizzlies +275

Warriors -340, Grizzlies +275 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.95% win probability)

Lakers (72.95% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-2.5)

Trail Blazers (-2.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -146, Lakers +126

Trail Blazers -146, Lakers +126 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, SportsNet LA

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.