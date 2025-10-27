NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 27
In a Monday NBA slate that has plenty of thrilling matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Utah Jazz is a game to see.
Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (62.52% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-4.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Magic -178, 76ers +150
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-PH
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.04% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -134, Pistons +114
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (60.37% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-1.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -120, Bulls +102
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (62.90% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -210, Raptors +176
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSW
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.09% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-3)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -144, Celtics +122
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (86.91% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-16.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -1493, Nets +870
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, SCHN
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.81% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -290, Mavericks +235
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOK
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (56.13% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-1)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Suns -116, Jazz -102
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.42% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-6)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -225, Timberwolves +188
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (59.06% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-9)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -340, Grizzlies +275
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.95% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-2.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -146, Lakers +126
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, SportsNet LA
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.