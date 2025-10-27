FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 27

In a Monday NBA slate that has plenty of thrilling matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Utah Jazz is a game to see.

Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (62.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-4.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -178, 76ers +150
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-PH

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -134, Pistons +114
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (60.37% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-1.5)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -120, Bulls +102
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (62.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -210, Raptors +176
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSW

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Pelicans (-3)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Pelicans -144, Celtics +122
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (86.91% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-16.5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -1493, Nets +870
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, SCHN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.81% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-8)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -290, Mavericks +235
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOK

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (56.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-1)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -116, Jazz -102
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, Suns+

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-6)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -225, Timberwolves +188
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (59.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-9)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -340, Grizzlies +275
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.95% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-2.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -146, Lakers +126
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

