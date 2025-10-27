MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 27
The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Dodgers (93-69), Blue Jays (94-68)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.06%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.94%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.