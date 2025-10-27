FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 27

Will Tyler Glasnow strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Max Scherzer surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
  • Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

