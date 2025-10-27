Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSSE and CHSN

The Atlanta Hawks (1-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the Chicago Bulls (2-0) on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under of 240.5 points.

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1.5 240.5 -120 +102

Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (60.4%)

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks put together a 42-40-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bulls' ATS record as underdogs of 1.5 points or more was 31-25-2 last year.

The Hawks and their opponents combined to hit the over 49 out of 82 times last season.

There were 44 Bulls games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

Atlanta owned a worse record against the spread at home (19-21-0) than it did in away games (23-19-0) last season.

Chicago was better against the spread on the road (22-17-2) than at home (21-19-1) last year.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young recorded 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists last season. He also drained 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels collected 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He sank 49.3% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He drained 56.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker collected 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Zaccharie Risacher collected 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He drained 45.8% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic put up 18.5 points, 10.1 boards and 3.5 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey posted 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Coby White averaged 20.4 points last season, plus 4.5 assists and 3.7 boards.

Matas Buzelis averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists.

Kevin Huerter averaged 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

