Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 3 on Oct. 27

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the World Series is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | TOR: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | TOR: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 4-3, 3.19 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-5, 5.19 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA) for the Dodgers and Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Glasnow's team is 7-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Glasnow's team is 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have gone 10-8-0 ATS in Scherzer's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Scherzer's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.1%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Dodgers, Toronto is the underdog at +172, and Los Angeles is -205 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -100 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -120.

The Dodgers-Blue Jays game on Oct. 27 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 90 wins in the 152 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 33-16 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 81 of 172 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 77-95-0 against the spread in their 172 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 81 total times this season. They've finished 46-35 in those games.

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Blue Jays have played in 173 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 95 times (95-72-6).

The Blue Jays have a 98-75-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.622) and total hits (172) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a triple, four home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with a .502 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has 27 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

George Springer leads his team with 153 hits and a .397 OBP. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

He ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Bo Bichette has a slugging percentage of .483, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

