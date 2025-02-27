Which Workouts Matter Most for Each Position at the NFL Draft Scouting Combine?

It's been long enough since the Super Bowl where we're all starting to get a little itchy.

Thus, you put NFL draft prospects on the field and have them do something sporting-adjacent? Sign me up.

That's why the NFL Draft Scouting Combine matters from an entertainment perspective. But how much does it translate to predicting success in the NFL?

I ran the numbers on this for each position to try to get an answer. The process involved looking at each player at the combine from 2010 to 2021 in Pro Football Reference's database (though the 2021 numbers were from pro days after the combine was cancelled due to COVID-19). This gave each player at least four years in the league.

Then, I compared those workout metrics with the Approximate Value (AV, PFR's attempt to quantify the value a player provides to his team) for each player across his first four years in the league, the length of a rookie contract (minus the option for a first-rounder). AV is an imperfect metric as it's better at measuring playing time than top-end value. However, playing time does matter, and it can at least lead us down the right direction.

To see the results of this exercise, you can click the link below for the position of your choice:

As a little teaser, though, let's run through which workouts mattered most across each position.

The table below shows the highest R-squared values across all workouts for each position. R-squared measures the predictiveness between two data points with zero being no relationship and one being a perfect correlation.

Highest R-Squared Values Position R-Squared Weight-Adjusted 40 Tight End 0.156 Weight-Adjusted 40 Offensive Tackle 0.139 Weight-Adjusted 40 Off-Ball Linebacker 0.136 Raw 40 Cornerback 0.136 Weight-Adjusted 3-Cone Offensive Tackle 0.132

A couple takeaways here:

Adjusting for weight is important

The 40-yard dash is typically the most predictive workout It provided the highest R-squared value at 9 of 11 positions

Workouts matter more for offensive tackles than you may think

There are more specific takeaways within each piece, so I'd recommend diving in there if you want a more full scope. But there's at least enough here for us to justify the amount of attention we give the combine each and every year.

