2025 NBA Draft Guide: Prospect Profiles, Draft Order, and Betting Odds

The 2025 NBA Draft begins this week, with 59 picks set to be made across two rounds on June 25th and 26th -- picks which will shape the next wave of talent entering the league.

Cooper Flagg is widely expected to go No. 1 overall, but there are plenty of other players to watch. Several prospects have the potential to become game-changers for the teams that select them.

At FanDuel Research, we’re covering it all -- from in-depth prospect breakdowns to NBA Draft betting odds and how to tune in.

How to Watch the 2025 NBA Draft

This year's NBA Draft occurs at Barclays Center in New York City. Here's how to watch the first two rounds.

Round 1

Date : Wednesday, June 25th at 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 25th at 8 p.m. ET How to Watch: ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app

Round 2

Date : Thursday, June 26th at 8 p.m.

: Thursday, June 26th at 8 p.m. How to Watch: ESPN and the ESPN app

2025 NBA Draft Order for Round 1

Here is the first 30 picks for Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft:

Check out our full 2025 NBA Mock Draft over at FanDuel Research and learn about some of the top prospects below.

NBA Draft Prospect Profiles

Interested in knowing more about this year's biggest names? We've put together NBA Draft profiles for some of the top prospects, including their college stats, scouting report, and top comps.

2025 NBA Draft Betting Odds

There's little suspense at the top of the draft. Cooper Flagg is a massive favorite to go No. 1 at -100000 odds, followed by Dylan Harper at -9000 to be selected second, according to the NBA Draft odds FanDuel Sportsbook.

But as the draft unfolds, the betting landscape gets a lot more interesting. Here’s a look at the odds for several notable prospects to be selected in the Top 5, Top 10, and Top 20.

Top 5 Pick Betting Odds

NBA 2025 Top 5 Pick NBA 2025 Top 5 Pick Kon Knueppel -750 Ace Bailey -230 Tre Johnson -195 Jeremiah Fears +280 Khaman Maluach +480 Noa Essengue +4000 Derik Queen +4900 Kasparas Jakucionis +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Top 10 Pick Betting Odds

NBA 2025 Top 10 Pick NBA 2025 Top 10 Pick Carter Bryant -120 Derik Queen -115 Noa Essengue -110 Kasparas Jakucionis +100 Egor Demin +250 Collin Murray-Boyles +330 Cedric Coward +340 Thomas Sorber +650 Jase Richardson +1100 Danny Wolf +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Top 20 Pick Betting Odds

NBA 2025 Top 20 Pick NBA 2025 Top 20 Pick Noa Essengue -3000 Cedric Coward -700 Thomas Sorber -320 Joan Beringer -320 Asa Newell -300 Walter Clayton Jr. -145 Liam McNeeley -110 Nolan Traoré -105 Jase Richardson +105 Nique Clifford +120 Danny Wolf +120 Will Riley +130 Rasheer Fleming +550 Hugo González +700 Noah Penda +1000 Maxime Raynaud +1100 Ryan Kalkbrenner +1100 Ben Saraf +1300 Drake Powell +1500 Kam Jones +5000 Alijah Martin +6000 Johni Broome +6000 Tyrese Proctor +6000 RJ Luis Jr. +7500 Eric Dixon +7500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Full NBA Draft odds are available at FanDuel Sportsbook!

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.