2025 NBA Draft Guide: Prospect Profiles, Draft Order, and Betting Odds
The 2025 NBA Draft begins this week, with 59 picks set to be made across two rounds on June 25th and 26th -- picks which will shape the next wave of talent entering the league.
Cooper Flagg is widely expected to go No. 1 overall, but there are plenty of other players to watch. Several prospects have the potential to become game-changers for the teams that select them.
How to Watch the 2025 NBA Draft
This year's NBA Draft occurs at Barclays Center in New York City. Here's how to watch the first two rounds.
Round 1
- Date: Wednesday, June 25th at 8 p.m. ET
- How to Watch: ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app
Round 2
- Date: Thursday, June 26th at 8 p.m.
- How to Watch: ESPN and the ESPN app
2025 NBA Draft Order for Round 1
Here is the first 30 picks for Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft:
- Dallas Mavericks
- San Antonio Spurs
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Charlotte Hornets
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Brooklyn Nets
- Toronto Raptors
- Phoenix Suns (from HOU)
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Chicago Bulls
- Atlanta Hawks (from SAC)
- San Antonio Spurs (from ATL)
- Oklahoma City Thunder (from MIA)
- Memphis Grizzlies (from ORL)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (from DET)
- Washington Wizards (from MEM)
- Brooklyn Nets (from MIL)
- Miami Heat (from GS)
- Utah Jazz (from MIN)
- Atlanta Hawks (from the LAL)
- New Orleans Pelicans (from IND)
- Oklahoma City Thunder (from the LAC)
- Orlando Magic (from DEN)
- Brooklyn Nets (from NYK)
- Brooklyn Nets (from HOU)
- Boston Celtics
- Phoenix Suns (from CLE)
- Los Angeles Clippers (from OKC)
Check out our full 2025 NBA Mock Draft over at FanDuel Research and learn about some of the top prospects below.
NBA Draft Prospect Profiles
Interested in knowing more about this year's biggest names? We've put together NBA Draft profiles for some of the top prospects, including their college stats, scouting report, and top comps.
- Ace Bailey
- Johni Broome
- Walter Clayton Jr.
- VJ Edgecombe
- Cooper Flagg
- Dylan Harper
- Tre Johnson
- Kon Knueppel
- Derik Queen
2025 NBA Draft Betting Odds
There's little suspense at the top of the draft. Cooper Flagg is a massive favorite to go No. 1 at -100000 odds, followed by Dylan Harper at -9000 to be selected second, according to the NBA Draft odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
But as the draft unfolds, the betting landscape gets a lot more interesting. Here’s a look at the odds for several notable prospects to be selected in the Top 5, Top 10, and Top 20.
Top 5 Pick Betting Odds
Top 10 Pick Betting Odds
Top 20 Pick Betting Odds
