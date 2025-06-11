Tre Johnson NBA Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

The NBA Draft tips off Wednesday, June 25th. With the NBA Combine behind us, the draft process is in full swing for one of the best classes over the past few cycles. It's certainly a more well-rounded class than what we saw in 2024, especially at the top.

Plenty of instant-impact rookies should come from the 2025 draft class. With NBA Draft odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Research is providing NBA Draft profiles for several notable prospects, providing everything you need to know about the 2025 class.

In a loaded SEC, Texas guard Tre Johnson won SEC Freshman of the Year while earning Second-Team All-SEC honors, putting up nearly 20.0 points per game (PPG). It was the most PPG by a Longhorn freshman since Kevin Durant logged 25.8 PPG in the 2006-07 season.

Will Johnson be the next NBA star hailing from Texas? His draft stock isn't that far behind where Durant was for the 2007 NBA Draft.

Tre Johnson College Stats and NBA Draft Combine Results

Position: Guard

College: Texas

Age: 19.3

Height: 6'4.75"

Weight: 190

Wingspan: 6'10.25"

Standing Reach: 8'5"

Vertical Leap: 37.5

Standing Vertical Leap: 32.0

Shuttle Run: 3.11

Games Played: 33

2024-25 Points Per Game: 19.9

2024-25 Rebounds Per Game: 3.1

2024-25 Assists Per Game: 2.7

2024-25 Steals Per Game: 0.9

2024-25 Blocks Per Game: 0.3

2024-25 Field Goal Percentage: 42.7%

2024-25 Three-Point Percentage: 39.7%

Tre Johnson Top Comparables

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

Tre Johnson Scouting Report

Strengths

A walking bucket

Silky smooth jumper

Dangerous in the open court

Weaknesses

Lean frame

Needs work as a finisher around the rim

Lacked some defensive effort during the 2024-25 season

With one-and-done prospects flooding the NBA for over 20 years now, we know the story. These 18 and 19 year olds often come into the league too lean and prone to silly mistakes or effort concerns. All the above apply to Johnson; he weighs in at only 190 pounds and jacked up some head-scratchers during his time at Texas while lacking some defensive gusto.

However, Johnson's biggest concerns can certainly be solved. Most importantly, his elite talent as a scorer makes it easy to overlook these worries.

I'd firmly say this is the best shot maker of the class. If any prospect's ability to put the ball in the basket is going to translate, it's Johnson's. Several traits already scream success at the next level, including an excellent jump shot paired with frantic off ball movement that never seems to come to a halt. He's fully capable of knocking down contested looks, too.

The Longhorns use of Johnson was a nice preview for the next level. He was constantly running around screens without the ball in his hands, knocking down jumpers on the move. Plus, Johnson was given isolation opportunities, and he was successful thanks to exceptional ball-handling and shotmaking.

Johnson's game screams combo guard, fitting perfectly into the modern NBA. This is where the Bradley Beal and Devin Booker comps come in. Both players can shoot the lights out, create their own shot, and can find open teammates when necessary.

At times, Johnson looked uninterested on the defensive end, though. That's often the case for a true freshman guards who can score at this kind of level. Considering he put up almost 20.0 PPG, simply lacking the energy to perform on both ends is reasonable.

There's still defensive upside here. He has a long frame, standing at 6'4.75" with a 6'10.25" wingspan. His weight is the concern highlighted in blinding yellow. Johnson is simply too lean right now, causing all kinds of concerns. This includes being bullied on the defensive end and struggling to finish shots around the rim.

But those are fixable issues. Whoever lands Johnson will surely be serving plenty of PB&Js paired and strength training to pack on some pounds.

Overall, Johnson's scoring upside alone earns a top-five draft grade. He has the shortest odds to be the number five overall pick (+175), and Johnson is in the running to be the third or fourth selection with odds under +500.

