Ace Bailey NBA Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Our Dylan Harper NBA Draft Profile previewed a potential top-two selection out of Rutgers, but he's not the only prospect demanding attention via New Brunswick, New Jersey. Ace Bailey is another former Scarlet Knight expected to be selected in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft -- perhaps even the top three.

What makes the lengthy forward out of Rutgers a top-five NBA talent?

Ace Bailey College Stats and NBA Draft Combine Results

Position: Forward

College: Rutgers

Age: 18.9

Height: 6'7.5"

Weight: 203

Wingspan: 7'0.5"

Standing Reach: 8'11"

Vertical Leap: 34.5

Standing Vertical Leap: 27.5

Shuttle Run: 2.78

Games Played: 30

2024-25 Points Per Game: 17.6

2024-25 Rebounds Per Game: 7.2

2024-25 Assists Per Game: 1.3

2024-25 Steals Per Game: 1.0

2024-25 Blocks Per Game: 1.3

2024-25 Field Goal Percentage: 46.0%

2024-25 Three-Point Percentage: 34.6%

Ace Bailey Top Comparables

Michael Porter Jr.

Tracy McGrady

Ace Bailey Scouting Report

Strengths

Picture-perfect jumper

Mobile wing with some bounce

Promising defensive upside

Weaknesses

Struggles with pressure when handling the ball

Needs work with decision-making

Bailey arguably has the highest ceiling of the 2025 NBA Draft class. Now this is a big if, but the scoring ceiling is as high as it gets. Throughout high school and college ball, his ability to get bucket after bucket reminded me of Kevin Durant.

That's high praise comparing an 18-year-old to one of the game's best scorers of all time. I've cooled off on this comp with Bailey measuring in at a disappointing 6'7.5" as he was advertised as 6'10" at the collegiate level. Instead, Michael Porter Jr. feels like a more feasible comparison.

Some whispered a Durant comp when Porter came out, as well. Apparently any lengthy wing with the ability to shoot and dribble automatically become KD. It's certainly something all franchises would gladly take.

Focusing on Bailey's game, we will start with his absurd potential on offense. He possesses the perfect frame for a modern NBA wing. Then you add his impressive mobility and ability to elevate over defenders with a high-release jumper and we are cooking with gas. He's a true three-level threat as his mobility and length create a dangerous driver, too.

One could argue Bailey's efficiency is bound to come up at the next level after playing on a weak Rutgers team, which allowed Ace to take questionable shot attempts. His struggles against pressure -- partially from underwhelming ball-handling -- is a clear worry, though. This is where Bailey could fall into a high volume catch-and-shoot role. Creating his own shot isn't very consistent at this point, but the potential is still present. Bailey has flashed this at times, mostly pulling up into jumpers. Plus, we know his mobility would allow becoming a versatile scorer off the dribble.

Most teams would happily put up with some turnovers here and there when seeing Bailey's defensive upside, too. Some Jaden McDaniels comparisons have also been made as Ace has the length and mobility most coaches would clammer over.

Reaching the same level of Durant is highly unlikely, as is the case for 99% of players to touch an NBA court. However, Bailey still safely has All-Star wing potential as a talented scorer paired with two-way upside. Ace is probably needs some time to develop, from discovering how to consistently create his own shot to taking care of the ball and making good shot choices. If the puzzle comes together, watch out NBA.

Even as a likely top five selection, Ace could prove to be the steal of the draft. FanDuel Sportsbook's odds to be the number three overall pick have Bailey as the narrow favorite (+110) over VJ Edgecombe (+145).

