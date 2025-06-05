Dylan Harper NBA Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

The NBA Draft tips off Wednesday, June 25th. With the NBA Combine behind us, the draft process is in full swing for one of the best classes over the past few cycles. It's certainly a more well-rounded class than what we saw in 2024, especially in regards to the top talents.

Plenty of instant-impact rookies should come from the 2025 draft class. With NBA Draft odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Research is providing NBA Draft profiles for several notable prospects, providing everything you need to know.

Somehow, Rutgers went 15-17 and under the radar with two projected top-five NBA draft picks. Dylan Harper -- who is the son of Ron Harper -- was one of those prospects. As a true freshman and former five-star prospect, he lived up to the billing by earning Big Ten All-Freshmen Team.

Behind Cooper Flagg, who is 2025's top prospect, Harper is expected to be the next player off the board. Here's what to know about the lengthy guard's game.

Dylan Harper College Stats and NBA Draft Combine Results

College: Rutgers

Age: 19.3

Height: 6'4.5"

Weight: 213

Wingspan: 6'10.5"

Standing Reach: 8'6"

Vertical Leap: 36.5

Standing Vertical Leap: 30.5

Shuttle Run: 3.05

Games Played: 29

2024-25 Points Per Game: 19.4

2024-25 Rebounds Per Game: 4.6

2024-25 Assists Per Game: 4.0

2024-25 Steals Per Game: 1.4

2024-25 Blocks Per Game: 0.6

2024-25 Field Goal Percentage: 48.4%

2024-25 Three-Point Percentage: 33.3%

Dylan Harper Top Comparables

Cade Cunningham

Ron Harper

Dylan Harper Scouting Report

Strengths

Creative playmaker and excellent off ball screens with impressive ball-handling

Gets to the rim often with elite finishing

Possesses defensive upside

Weaknesses

Must improve his jumper off the dribble

Lacks some quickness that could cap potential

Considering Harper's size and length, drawing comparisons to his pops is unavoidable. He quickly reminds me of a smaller Cade Cunningham, as well. Cunningham brings more size at 6'6" with a 7'0" wingspan, but Harper brings a similar play style. Being compared to a former No. 1 pick and All-Star isn't a bad deal.

Similar to Cunningham, Harper will enter the league with questions about his three-point shot. This skill alone could determine whether Harper ever reaches his All-Star potential. He shot only 33.3% from three in college while making only 1.7 three-pointers per contest.

However, this doesn't mean Harper's offensive game is doomed. He's an excellent ball-handler, which elevates his playmaking and ability to get to the rim. Harper consistently cut up defenses off of ball screens at Rutgers. He found ways to get to the rim with excellent timing or by splitting defenders off the dribble, and Harper wasn't afraid to dish out a nice pass coming off a screen either.

The caveat to Harper's ability to attack the rim is if his athleticism will cause issues at the next level. He isn't the quickest guard that will blow by defenders. Harper either tricks defenders off the dribble or simply has ideal timing with the ability to finish through contact. A lack of quickness does cap some of his scoring potential, though.

Fortunately, his lengthy frame could help ease some of these worries -- especially if his finishing translates to the next level. If Harper becomes a true three-level scorer with a three-point shot, his driving should get even better, too.

According to EvanMiya, Harper posted an underwhelming 0.73 Bayesian Defensive Performance Rating in the 2024-25 season. However, Rutgers' team defense was quite weak, and Harper clearly has defensive upside thanks to his length.

Harper's ability to create is his most exciting trait. His three-point shot isn't a lost cause either, for he shot 45.0% on catch-and-shoot situations as a Scarlet Knight. Improving his jumper off the dribble is perhaps the biggest scoring question.

Overall, Harper is an intriguing prospect with his size and playmaking that allows him to play either guard spot. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, he has the shortest odds to be the number two overall pick (-4000).

