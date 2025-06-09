VJ Edgecombe NBA Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

The NBA Draft tips off Wednesday, June 25th. With the NBA Combine behind us, the draft process is in full swing for one of the best classes over the past few cycles. It's certainly a more well-rounded class than what we saw in 2024, especially in regards to the top talents.

Plenty of instant-impact rookies should come from the 2025 draft class. With NBA Draft odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Research is providing NBA Draft profiles for several notable prospects, providing everything you need to know.

The entire top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft is made up of one-and-done prospects. It's safe to say college basketball is alive and well when it comes to producing talent. VJ Edgecombe is another one of those supreme talents, and his stock has been on a constant climb over the last couple of months.

Where could Edgecombe be selected? Why is his skillset drawing so much attention of recent?

VJ Edgecombe College Stats and NBA Draft Combine Results

Position: Guard

College: Baylor

Age: 19.9

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 193

Wingspan: 6'7.5"

Standing Reach: 8'5.5"

Vertical Leap: 38.5

Standing Vertical Leap: 30.0

Shuttle Run: 2.93

Games Played: 33

2024-25 Points Per Game: 15.0

2024-25 Rebounds Per Game: 5.6

2024-25 Assists Per Game: 3.2

2024-25 Steals Per Game: 2.1

2024-25 Blocks Per Game: 0.6

2024-25 Field Goal Percentage: 43.6%

2024-25 Three-Point Percentage: 34.0%

VJ Edgecombe Top Comparables

Victor Oladipo

Malik Monk

VJ Edgecombe Scouting Report

Strengths

Uber athletic especially his speed and vertical

Exciting defensive upside

Efficient spot-up shooter

Weaknesses

Ball-handling

Finishing ability

Slightly undersized as a wing

Edgecombe will be one of the older prospects to be selected in the top 10 as he turns 20 in July. Let's not act like he's on the verge of a walker, though. He's still extremely young with a moldable game chock-full of talent. There's a reason he carries the second-shortest odds to be the number three overall pick (+150).

His athleticism is the driving force to likely landing in the top five picks. Edgecombe's first step is as explosive as it gets, and paired with his elite leaping ability, he becomes an electric athlete. He will become one of the league's best leapers from his very first appearance.

The former Baylor Bear needs work on his offense across the board. His jumper passes the eye test but efficiency was streaky in his freshman season. For example, he shot only a measly 24.2% from three in his first eight games. Then, he drained 47.4% of his triples from December 11 to January 28. Edgecombe ended on a bad note by making only 27.0% of his threes over his final 14 games.

Much of his potential on the offensive end is shooting. The streakiness is something that must be solved at the next level. Regardless, Edgecombe has been far more efficient in catch-and-shoot situations, making 36.3% in the split compared to his 34.0% mark in the 2024-25 season. This is ideal for a player who will likely play off the ball as a shooting guard.

Edgecombe has flashed playmaking on offense, too, but his ball-handling has limited this trait. At times, it seems his elite athleticism is ahead of his dribbling, or turnovers become an issue. Plus, his ability down hill can lack from underwhelming finishing despite Edgecombe's absurd explosiveness.

All of the athleticism adds up to some high potential on the defensive end. He has the hands, too, as seen by his 2.1 steals per game last season.

Edgecombe's explosiveness immediately reminds me of Victor Oladipo and Malik Monk. He has a jumper that can be on par with the two, but his ball-handling needs work to unlock his playmaking and shot creation. The Baylor product arguably has a higher defensive ceiling than the two, especially Monk.

It's safe to say his game is a work in progress. His ability to catch and shoot, defend, and run in transition should be impactful immediately. If his ball-handling and driving continue to develop, we have star potential on our hands.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.