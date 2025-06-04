Cooper Flagg NBA Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

The NBA Draft tips off Wednesday, June 25th. With the NBA Combine behind us, the draft process is in full swing for one of the best classes over the past few cycles. It's certainly a more well-rounded class than what we saw in 2024, especially in regards to the top talents.

Plenty of instant-impact rookies should come from the 2025 draft class.

Cooper Flagg become the fourth freshman to win the Naismith College Player of the Year award. He joined the company of Zion Williamson (2019), Anthony Davis (2012), and Kevin Durant (2007). All three players were top-two selections in the draft, which is where Flagg is expected to land.

From being a high school phenom to now being labeled 2025's best NBA prospect, here's what to know about Flagg's highly-coveted game.

Cooper Flagg College Stats and NBA Draft Combine Results

College: Duke

Age: 18.5

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 221

Wingspan: 7'0"

Standing Reach: 8'10.5"

Vertical Leap: 35.5

Standing Vertical Leap: 29.0

Shuttle Run: 2.92

Games Played: 37

2024-25 Points Per Game: 19.2

2024-25 Rebounds Per Game: 7.5

2024-25 Assists Per Game: 4.2

2024-25 Steals Per Game: 1.4

2024-25 Blocks Per Game: 1.4

2024-25 Field Goal Percentage: 48.1%

2024-25 Three-Point Percentage: 38.5%

Cooper Flagg Top Comparables

Scottie Pippen

Franz Wagner

Cooper Flagg Scouting Report

Strengths

Strong all-around game

High energy everywhere on the floor

Three-level scorer paired with playmaking

Elite defense in every facet of the game

Weaknesses

Jump shot can be inconsistent

Playmaking is limited from underwhelming ball-handling

We hear the term generational thrown around far too much when it comes to prospects. I won't throw that term out with Flagg, but he feels like one of the most well-rounded, physically ready number-one picks in years. Before we dig too deep into the scouting report, we can expect Flagg to be the first name called on draft night as he's got -100000 odds to be the first overall pick.

From his first collegiate game, Flagg's grown-man strength was evident. At 18 years old, he was immediately bullying college seniors despite the fact he re-classified and should have been a senior in high school. Physically, this is where Flagg feels extremely NBA ready, and then you add his all-around game and he becomes a potential superstar at the next level.

While scoring and playmaking are probably the most exciting features of Flagg's game, he does the dirty work, too. He was an excellent rebounder in college and one of the best defenders in college basketball. In fact, EvanMiya awarded Flagg the third-highest Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating (DBPR) for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Overall, Flagg is a superb player with elite efficiency. He's great at just about everything, leading to EvanMiya ranking him as college basketball's most efficient player last season. This is in part thanks to his exceptional playmaking, too.

Flagg's ball-handling could use some work -- which would further unlock his playmaking. This would also improve Flagg's ability to create his own shot in isolation, which is something else that could use improvement. Not being too polished is a positive, though, as Flagg still has clear untapped potential.

Probably the most consistent knock on him is his inconsistent jumper. He still shot 38.5% from three-point land, which is good at any level. That's how efficient Flagg was at Duke. Even an above-average three-point percentage has been labeled streaky.

If we want to nitpick, Flagg isn't extremely elite at anything, and his athleticism isn't anything to write home about. However, he knows the game inside and out, is unselfish, and works hard. Plus, Flagg has an ideal frame at 6'8" paired with a 7'0" wingspan.

Flagg is a prospect who could become the cornerstone of a franchise, giving the Dallas Mavericks a ton of power with the No. 1 pick.

