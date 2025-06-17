Kon Knueppel NBA Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

The NBA Draft tips off Wednesday, June 25th. With the NBA Combine behind us, the draft process is in full swing for one of the best classes over the past few cycles. It's certainly a more well-rounded class than what we saw in 2024, especially in regards to the top talents.

Plenty of instant-impact rookies should come from the 2025 draft class. With NBA Draft odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Research is providing NBA Draft profiles for several notable prospects, providing everything you need to know.

Duke was loaded with NBA talent in the 2024-25 season. Joining Cooper Flagg as one of the top prospects of the class, Kon Knueppel is another top-10 prospect from the 2024-25 squad. He's viewed as one of 2025's top shooters paired with other valuable skills.

Why could another Blue Devil land in the top 10 draft picks of the 2025 NBA Draft?

Kon Knueppel College Stats and NBA Draft Combine Results

Position: Wing

College: Duke

Age: 19.9

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 219

Wingspan: 6'6.25"

Standing Reach: 8'5.5"

Vertical Leap: 36.5

Standing Vertical Leap: 31.5

Shuttle Run: 2.92

Games Played: 39

2024-25 Points Per Game: 14.4

2024-25 Rebounds Per Game: 4.0

2024-25 Assists Per Game: 2.7

2024-25 Steals Per Game: 1.0

2024-25 Blocks Per Game: 0.2

2024-25 Field Goal Percentage: 47.9%

2024-25 Three-Point Percentage: 40.6%

Kon Knueppel Top Comparables

Desmond Bane

Cam Johnson

Kon Knueppel Scouting Report

Strengths

Boasts extremely efficient jumper

Very good in the midrange game

Excellent playmaker and can run an offense

Weaknesses

Limited mobility leads to questions across the board

Lacks ideal length for an NBA wing

Concerns around his ability to shoot with body movement

Only one watch of Knueppel gives a great insight to his game. He's sound across the board with exceptional fundamentals. Knueppel looks like a player who grew up playing with brothers coached up by their dad -- all of which is true.

His clear strength is as a three-point shooter. He shot 40.6% from three at Duke on 207 three-point attempts. There's little question about his ability as a spot-up shooter as he cashed in 47.0% of his catch-and-shoot threes.

Knueppel currently holds the third-shortest odds to be the number five overall pick (+420), third-shortest odds to bet he number six overall pick (+460), and second-shortest odds to be the number seven overall pick (+300). Considering his stock, there's more to his game to just shooting triples.

His entire offensive game is impressive. Knueppel is an exceptional playmaker, finding open shooters and making the correct pass off pick-and-rolls. He has an impressive midrange game and is a sound finisher around the rim off two feet. Capped by good ball-handling, Knueppel's ability to orchestrate a unit led by his scoring and passing is fully unleashed.

Overall, his game screams NBA veteran. A player that may not be the most athletic or skilled, but he constantly makes the right decision and can beat you in all of the frustrating ways. This includes making defenders bite on shot and pump fakes, finding his shot off good footwork, and swinging perfect no-look passes, fooling an entire defense. I can already envision Knueppel becoming a 10-year veteran taking rookies under his wing, teaching them the fundamentals.

However, athleticism is what will likely decide his ceiling. Will Knueppel develop into a star? I'm not sure. His lack of quickness and mobility is evident. Wings are constantly tasked with difficult defensive matchups, and his meh quickness and underwhelming 6'6" wingspan makes him a potential defensive liability.

This athleticism concern also leads to questions about his ability to beat defenders in isolation. Can Knueppel always find his shot just be leaning on sound ball-handling and footwork? Will being "crafty" consistently get it done? Some mediocre mobility causes questions about Knueppel shooting with body movement, hinging his shot running off screens or sprinting for a handoff and jumper.

Knueppel's jumper and playmaking should translate at the next level, but we're going to find out just how far his crafty game can take him in a league filled with the best athletes in the world. The NBA certainly has plenty of stars who've overcome some of Knueppel's challenges ahead. Will the former Blue Devil be the next in line to reach stardom?

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.