3 Players to Watch in the 2025 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is a day away, giving us a decent idea of what could come to fruition on draft night. This includes some prospects rising and falling, creating some of the most notable storylines of the first round.

FanDuel Research's 2025 NBA Mock Draft highlights some of those trends such as VJ Edgecombe climbing to the third overall pick. Various NBA Draft odds at FanDuel Sportsbook hammer home several of these trends, including Edgecombe carrying the shortest odds to be the number three overall pick (-280).

Which players should we keep tabs on for the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft?

Players to Watch in the NBA Draft

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

We've discussed the rise of VJ Edgecombe, and this has directly impacted Ace Bailey's draft stock. At one point, he was the favorite to land with the Philadelphia 76ers at third overall. However, Bailey is now the third-shortest favorite for the third overall selection (+460), which is narrowly behind Tre Johnson (+440).

Moving on to the fourth overall pick, Bailey is +340 to be selected in this slot and +220 for the fifth and sixth selections. With Kon Knueppel +115 to be the fourth pick, Bailey is likely to fall in the fifth or sixth spot.

This isn't a knock on Bailey's game, though. I already tabbed Bailey as potentially the best value of this draft when it's all said and done. He carries elite scoring potential thanks to a picture-perfect jumper in a lengthy 6'7.5" frame capped by a 7'0.5" wingspan. Bailey is a three-level scorer while possessing impressive mobility and leaping. With an improved handle, he could become an elite scorer in the Association.

While a Michael Porter Jr. comp feels more appropriate, Bailey has been compared to Kevin Durant at times. The Utah Jazz or Washington Wizards could end up with some very good value at the fifth or sixth pick. If he drops even further than this, we could be talking about the steal of the draft.

Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

For most of the draft process, Jeremiah Fears has been regarded as a top-10 pick. As a true freshman at Oklahoma, he was very productive with 17.1 points per game (PPG), 4.1 rebounds per game (RPG), and 4.1 assists per game (APG). Even more impressive, he was physically dominating most competition at only 18 years olds.

He will likely be one of the youngest prospects called in the lottery. Frankly, I do not think he will fall further than number eight overall to the Brooklyn Nets -- which carries +400 odds. I've mocked Fears to Brooklyn twice as it feels like an ideal fit.

However, he could be off the board when the Nets are on the clock. Fears has generated more buzz of recent, carrying +320 odds to be the fifth overall pick, +350 to be the sixth overall pick, and +220 to be the seventh overall selection. If he falls in the fifth or sixth slot, this will likely cause a greater slide for Bailey -- giving us yet another reason to keep an eye on Fears.

Any pick five through seven makes sense. The Utah Jazz were last in turnover rate in the 2024-25 season, the Washington Wizards could use a franchise point guard, and the New Orleans Pelicans could look to move Dejounte Murray away from point guard duties.

Fears has a real shot of going earlier than most expect.

Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

Cedric Coward felt like a borderline first-round pick in April and May. However, that narrative has quickly flipped as draft night draws closer. Now there's a real shot Coward cracks the top 20 picks or even sneaks into the lottery (first 14 picks).

He has one of the most unconventional paths to the NBA. It began with a stint at the Division III level, followed by two seasons at Eastern Washington. After a productive 15.4 PPG in the 2024 season, he transferred to Washington State. He looked to be a star in the making by logging 17.7 PPG while shooting 55.7% from the field and 40.0% from three-point land. However, this campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury, leading to only six games played at Washington State.

There should be questions about Coward's competition level in college. However, it's difficult to ignore his production -- especially his 38.8% career mark from three. He has an ideal frame for an NBA wing, standing at 6'5.25" paired with a 7'2.25" wingspan.

His game immediately yells 3-and-D. Carter Bryant is another 3-and-D prospect projected to land in the lottery. Whose to say Coward doesn't surpass Bryant for a spot in the lottery? Coward is a more proven shooter and arguably has higher upside. He's showcased high scoring at the college level while scoring at all three levels. If he continues to develops his handle and puts on weight, Coward could become more than a 3-and-D role player.

Ultimately, Coward forms one of the most intriguing prospects of the class. I wouldn't be surprised if a team like the Atlanta Hawks or San Antonio Spurs swung on Coward at the 13th or 14th selection. At worst, the Memphis Grizzlies (16th) and Minnesota Timberwolves (17th) are potential landing spots.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.