Johni Broome NBA Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Johni Broome is about as decorated as it can get at the college level. He appeared on two All-American teams to cap his career while winning SEC Player of the Year and Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year in the 2024-25 season.

College production doesn't always translate to the next level, though. Let's dive into Broome's NBA Draft profile.

Johni Broome College Stats and NBA Draft Combine Results

Position: Power Forward

College: Auburn

Age: 23

Height: 6'9.25"

Weight: 249

Wingspan: 7'0.25"

Standing Reach: 9'0.25"

Vertical Leap: 28.0

Standing Vertical Leap: 24.5

Shuttle Run: 3.23

Games Played: 168

2024-25 Points Per Game: 18.6

2024-25 Rebounds Per Game: 10.8

2024-25 Assists Per Game: 2.9

2024-25 Steals Per Game: 0.9

2024-25 Blocks Per Game: 2.1

2024-25 Field Goal Percentage: 51.0%

2024-25 Three-Point Percentage: 27.8%

Johni Broome Top Comparables

Wendell Carter Jr.

Jaylin Williams

Johni Broome Scouting Report

Strengths

Excellent rebounder and dominates under the rim

Has flashed solid playmaking skills

Doing the dirty work could carve out an NBA role

Weaknesses

Athletic profile causes a load of worries

Limited offensive game caps potential

Jumper has been very streak throughout his career

If this was 30 or 40 years ago, Broome probably would have been a layup to be a productive NBA big, but old school big men have faded. Modern basketball requires power forwards to have a three-point shot, dribble the ball, be a facilitator, and hopefully carry some defensive versatility.

Broome's athletic profile causes a ton of questions for scouts. Is he quick enough to keep up on defensive switches? Can he handle the ball in any capacity when needed? Will Broome develop a respectable jumper, making him a serious scoring threat?

We often see dominant big men who live around the rim crash and burn in the NBA. For example, Tyler Hansbrough and Oscar Tshiebwe couldn't be stopped in the paint and on the glass, but it simply didn't work at the next level. Broome did the same thing in college, living around the rim while dominating the glass.

Dealing with constant athleticism and length at the next level often causes issues for this kind of skillset. This is where Broome must become a more complete player to succeed.

Fortunately, he does have some of that upside. At Auburn, Broome sported solid passing chops from the elbow and post. He's also an exceptional defender with shot-blocking prowess, proven by 2.1 blocks per game in the 2024-25 season. Capped by his ability to win the glass battle, a rotational role should be out there somewhere.

Ultimately, Broome's jumper never taking the next step at the collegiate level is what's probably holding back his stock the most. At 30.2% from three on 205 attempts across his career, it's unlikely he suddenly generates a productive outside shot. If it becomes consistent, Broome could become a quality player thanks to his finishing around the rim and playmaking.

A franchise swinging on Broome late in the first round wouldn't be too big of a surprise. Courtesy of Nikola Jokic, teams are constantly on the hunt for talented passing big men. Broome is not in the same stratosphere as "The Joker" when it comes to passing and dribbling, but he's still not too shabby when it comes to finding open teammates. With his potential likely coming down to developing a jump shot, a first-round grade is in the cards.

Broome doesn't have the measurables or athleticism scouts want to see, but there's no denying his production at Auburn. He's a quality defender who excels on the glass and as a playmaker while boasting crafty touch around the rim and can finish through contact. Broome forms a tricky scouting report to navigate, but he could quickly become a productive role player for a win-now team.

