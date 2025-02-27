Which Teams Should Pursue Aaron Rodgers Once the Jets Release Him?

The NFL offseason hasn't lacked dramatics, from Myles Garrett requesting a trade to Deebo Samuel hitting the trade market. Aaron Rodgers is another notable player expected to be available after the New York Jets announced they intend to release the four-time MVP quarterback.

Rodgers is expected to hit unrestricted free agency, which begins March 12th. As always, there are plenty of quarterback-hungry teams that will likely show interest even with Rodgers clearly past his prime.

FanDuel Canada has next team odds for Rodgers with a handful standing out as the favorites. The circled teams seem like good fits for Rodgers, too. Where could the veteran signal-caller end up once released?

Why Will the Jets Release Aaron Rodgers?

While Rodgers hasn't been officially released, this is as close as it gets to a done deal. Various mock drafts and predictions have the Jets looking fully ahead to the offseason for a new quarterback. For example, our Austin Swaim mocked QB Jaxson Dart to New York in FanDuel Research's most recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

How the Jets came to decision to cut Rodgers feels reasonable. The hype was sky high after Rodgers signed with New York, but a season-ending injury caused him to play only four snaps in 2023. Coming off a major Achilles injury, Rodgers was meh in 2024. He was often up and down, finishing with 3,897 passing yards, 6.8 yards per passing attempts, and 11 interceptions. All three marks were about on par with his final season with the Green Bay Packers -- which led to Rodgers finding a new home.

The Jets also went 5-12 in Rodgers' first full season of starting in New York -- even worse than 2023's 7-10 record. Of course, the roster had some clear issues alongside a coaching change mid-season, but Rodgers still had Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall at his disposal.

Ultimately, the Jets have more than enough reason to make this decision surrounding Rodgers' future.

Best Free Agency Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers

Las Vegas Raiders

One of the franchises who will certainly find a new quarterback is the Las Vegas Raiders. All kinds of rumors have swirled thus far, from the Matthew Stafford rumors to our Austin Swaim projecting Shedeur Sanders to Vegas in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Holding the No. 6 pick in the draft could make things a little more difficult for the Raiders, which opens up the idea of free agency or a trade. It's not that out of the picture to think Las Vegas could strike out on trade targets, like Stafford, which is when Rodgers would come in.

Of course, Rodgers isn't as exciting as some of these other names, but he could be a bridge QB until the Raiders finally find a young prospect with franchise potential. If it's not a draft pick, Las Vegas is probably going to bring in a vet, and throwing to Brock Bowers could be enough to convince Rodgers.

Los Angeles Rams

Potentially the most likely destination of the three is the Los Angeles Rams. Anywhere Rodgers ends up, he's going to be viewed as a bridge starter. That's exactly what L.A. could need depending on what happens to Stafford.

Of course, Stafford is a hot trade target right now, which also includes the New York Giants. If he is moved, like many expect at this point, the Rams are going to need a replacement. As a California native, Los Angeles has emerged as a preferred destination for Rodgers.

There's also been talks of Rodgers bringing Adams with him, and Adams is also a Cali native. There's plenty of intrigue to Los Angeles, including Puka Nacua and a young, emerging defense. If Rodgers would return to form (a big if), he would have a real shot of contending in the postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers' two most likely destinations -- the Raiders and Rams -- will likely be directly linked to Stafford. Our Skyler Carlin went over the best trade destinations for Stafford, which included the Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. This is yet another franchise linked to Rodgers as of late February.

Pittsburgh seems likely to move on from its tandem of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields (mainly Wilson). Inconsistent quarterback play has been an issue for years at this point. The Steelers should look to add juice to the room, especially as star players like T.J. Watt continue to see their prime dwindle away. Once again, this is a team with playoff potential, potentially drawing Rodgers.

Although Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Thursday that Pittsburgh is optimistic about a potential re-sign of Fields, making this look more unlikely. Would Rodgers pursue a franchise that would surely want a quarterback battle for the starting job? Once again, Stafford is also apart of the equation for this potential landing spot.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.