FedEx St. Jude Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

The FedExCup Playoffs are upon us, and just 70 golfers remain in contention for the TOUR Championship title.

This week, the top 70 tee it up at TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Info

TPC Southwind Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 70

: 70 Distance : 7,288 yards (long)

: 7,288 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 29.2 yards (narrow)

: 29.2 yards (narrow) Average Green Size : 4,300 square feet (tiny)

: 4,300 square feet (tiny) Green Type : Bermuda

: Bermuda Recent Winning Scores: -17, -17, -15, -16, -13

TPC Southwind Course Key Stats

TPC Southwind has been a staple on Tour for a while now, and for the last two years, it's hosted a 70-man field in the FedExCup Playoffs. It's also hosted a WGC event in the past, so smaller fields are typical for TPC Southwind, and we've seen winning scores settle in around 16-under.

Correlation-wise, there's a pretty noticeable de-emphasis on around-the-green play and scrambling in favor of driving accuracy and approach/greens in regulation.

Great shots get rewarded here, and it helps explain the type of winner here recently: Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, and Will Zalatoris. Three names we associate with elite tee-to-green ability but weak putting.

Since 2020, we've had nine golfers win or go to a playoff, and of them, six had top-six approach play for the week, and only one was worse than 17th.

TPC Southwind Past Results

Check out our course history primer for past FedEx St. Jude Championship history for golfers in this year's field.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT Wyndham Championship 3M Open The Open Championship Genesis Scottish Open John Deere Classic Chris Gotterup $8,600 +4500 2.69 43.1 - 10 3 1 21 Matt Fitzpatrick $11,200 +2200 2.82 33.9 8 - 4 4 - Wyndham Clark $9,000 +5500 2.31 27.7 - 12 4 11 - Kurt Kitayama $8,400 +6000 2.30 27.6 31 1 - - 5 Scottie Scheffler $13,400 +280 3.33 26.7 - - 1 8 - Jake Knapp $8,600 +6500 1.54 21.6 MC 3 - 22 21 Rickie Fowler $8,200 +8000 1.30 20.9 44 28 14 - 18 View Full Table ChevronDown

FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Russell Henley

Odds To Win FedEx St. Jude Championship (+3000)

To Finish Top 5 (+550)

To Finish Top 10 (+230)

Russell Henley continues to knock on the door during a career-best year. Since a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Henley has missed two cuts (the Masters and the PGA Championship). Overall, he's got five top-10 finishes across those nine events.

Henley also has gained strokes in 14 of 16 categories in his last four starts.

At TPC Southwind, Henley has two top-10 finishes in seven starts.

Henley is top-17 in strokes gained: approach, around the green, and putting over the last 50 rounds plus 12th in driving accuracy.

Viktor Hovland

Odds To Win FedEx St. Jude Championship (+3100)

To Finish Top 5 (+650)

To Finish Top 10 (+280)

Viktor Hovland is the second-best iron player in the field over everyone's last 50 rounds, trailing just Scottie Scheffler in that span, and he's heading to a course where around-the-green play isn't super significant despite small greens.

His win at Copperhead for the Valspar could be a good signal for success this week, too. They're relatively similar setups that emphasize fairways and irons. Hovland, at the Valspar, was 71st among 79 cut-makers in strokes gained: around the green but 6th in approach and 2nd in putting.

Hovland also has good form at TPC Southwind: T20, T13, and T2 in his last three starts while putting well in all three.

Corey Conners

Odds To Win FedEx St. Jude Championship (+4000)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

To Finish Top 20 (+120)

Another strong tee-to-green performer, Corey Conners is on my list, too. Conners is sixth in strokes gained: tee to green over the last 50 rounds among this field, and when looking just at ball-striking (off-the-tee and approach), he jumps up to fifth (and is 0.02 strokes per round away from being second).

Conners' putting is a bit unsustainable right now (94th-percentile on Tour this year from outside 15 feet but 32nd-percentile from within 15 feet this season), so that's worth calling out.

Conners has played TPC Southwind eight times, most notably finishing T6 in 2023.

Daniel Berger

Odds To Win FedEx St. Jude Championship (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+140)

Daniel Berger was on track for a stellar resurgence but has since fallen off a bit.

After a string of 11 top-33s in 12 starts from mid-January to mid-May, Berger has no finishes better than a T30 in six tries despite some great iron play.

In fact, over his last 36 rounds (when ball-striking tends to stabilize), he's in a tier of his own (+1.73 strokes gained: ball-striking) behind Scheffler (+2.67) with nobody else above a +1.37.

Berger also has two career wins at TPC Southwind (2016 and 2017) and two more top-fives in five total starts, though he hasn't played here since 2021.

Justin Rose

Odds To Win FedEx St. Jude Championship (+10000)

To Finish Top 10 (+600)

To Finish Top 20 (+240)

Justin Rose has the 16th-highest strokes gained ceiling over everyone’s last 50 rounds among the field, meaning he’s flashing his upside pretty consistently, and he has three top-25 finishes at TPC Southwind in five career starts.

The recent finishes are promising (6th at the Scottish Open and T16 at The Open).

Rose also grades out solidly on strokes gained per shot from 100 to 200 yards (21st) over the last 12 months.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.