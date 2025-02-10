2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft: Giants, Raiders Move Up For Signal-Callers

The Super Bowl has come and gone. The world champion Philadelphia Eagles will be picking in the #32 slot after a Super Bowl blowout in the Big Easy.

Just like that, it's onto next season.

While NFL free agency will shuffle the deck a bit in March, the league's next marquee event is the NFL Draft in May. Until then, we'll have the NFL Scouting Combine, pro days, and a whole bunch of hocus-pocus to shift which of college football's top prospects are headed where.

Why does FanDuel Research have a mock draft? Well, the NFL Draft has become a marquee event in sports betting, too. NFL Draft odds are already up on FanDuel Sportsbook for the No. 1 overall pick, and we'll get dozens of other markets in the lead up to the NFL's signature offseason event.

Draft season is in full swing. The order is set, and the Senior Bowl is over. While flexible, my big board is 50 players deep -- and 10 at every position. Trade ideas are swirling. Let's dive in.

2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

1. New York Giants (via Tennessee)

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

With the Tennessee Titans reportedly open to trading the No. 1 pick, a low-risk move to No. 3 so that the New York Giants control the draft makes a ton of sense for both teams.

Perhaps more than any team in the draft, Big Blue needs a QB1. The Daniel Jones era came to an unceremonious end as he was cut midseason.

Cam Ward is the top overall player on my position-weighted big board. The fifth-year senior finished second in FBS with an 88.7 QBR as a Heisman Trophy finalist, showcasing unique playmaking ability and an uncanny coolness under pressure for the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Ward, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Malik Nabers, and a defense that ninth in the NFL in sacks (45.0) will give Brian Daboll his first real fighting chance in the Big Apple.

Jim Sannes' full, analytical draft profile on Cam Ward is worth a read.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (via Cleveland)

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

My post-Week 18 mock didn't have any trades, but the Las Vegas Raiders mature, high-profile approach to the offseason only furthers the notion they'll get their act together at quarterback. Pete Carroll is 73 -- and probably not too patient.

I'd imagine this trade happens weeks before the draft if it's indeed for Shedeur Sanders, but Vegas will be a player No. 1 overall, too. Cam Ward is the top signal-caller on many boards -- including mine. However, Sanders' connection to Raiders minority owner Tom Brady looms fairly large given his imprint in this latest coaching hire.

Sanders is one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft. While his 75.5 QBR was just 20th in FBS, the Colorado Buffaloes' NFL talent -- outside of Travis Hunter -- was sorely lacking. His accuracy and decision making are both universally considered strong.

Sannes' draft profile for Shedeur Sanders shows a comparison to Kenny Pickett, who may have worked out with larger hands and an NFL pedigree. Who knows?

The Raiders didn't trade up for a QB last year and might correct that mistake in 2025.

3. Tennessee Titans (via N.Y. Giants)

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The mystique around this draft comes from uncertainty at the quarterback position. There is no "slam dunk."

With that in mind, new Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team "won't pass on a generational player" at No. 1 overall, but I don't know how you'd consider any of these QBs generational. That's why I've moved them back to likely collect a nice pick for the same player they'd have taken there.

Brinker might have meant two-way phenom Travis Hunter, but the best player in the draft is Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter. Carter wrecked the College Football Playoff this past season despite a shoulder injury and posted 12.0 sacks as a no-doubt All-American.

Though his size (6'3") isn't perfect for the position, it's hard not to see Micah Parsons given a shorter wrecking ball wearing #11 from Happy Valley.

If Tennessee stays at the top, Carter has shortened to +200 in terms of odds to be the top pick, per FanDuel's NFL Draft odds. This seems to be an evolving, ambiguous situation.

4. New England Patriots

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The more I think about Travis Hunter's ideal landing spot, it might be "The Patriot Way."

After all, the New England Patriots were home to the last true two-way player in the NFL. New head coach Mike Vrabel was teammates with Troy Brown, who played both wideout and corner in the early 2000s. That was due to emergency circumstances in 2004, though.

That though was unheard of until Hunter, who led the Buffs with 15 receiving touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

New England's 28th-ranked schedule-adjusted passing offense badly needs juice, but conceivably, stud offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels already has Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Demario Douglas as former college standouts to mold for Drake Maye. Likewise, they have Christian Gonzalez entrenched as a lockdown corner.

Hunter could be a perfect compliment to both sides of ball -- and give the Pats a guy a single guy who would sell jerseys with frequent exciting plays.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to successfully patch a hole at any position.

In my first mock, I gave them Michigan Wolverines corner Will Johnson. While that could still be the pick here, Will Campbell was off the board, and the team has since hired offensive guru Liam Coen as its new coach. I think they'd aid Coen's side of the ball.

To me, it's unreal some scouts see Campbell as a guard. In the teeth of the SEC, he played every snap (1,687 of them) at left tackle for the LSU Tigers since his true freshman season in 2022. He allowed just two sacks and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award this year as the best offensive lineman in the country. If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it might be a duck.

It doesn't really matter for the Jags, who need help at guard and tackle after a midseason deal of Cam Robinson. They'll get a stud lineman at any position here.

6. Cleveland Browns (via Las Vegas)

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Fans and analysts having Shedeur Sanders heading to "The Land" really need to evaluate that decision.

The Cleveland Browns aren't winning any time soon. The dead cap that will be accrued for Deshaun Watson, who likely won't play another down in the NFL, will be historic. The franchise's best defensive player ever, Myles Garrett, just requested a trade. This place is a mess, and one somewhat questionable quarterback prospect -- whose father is pretty vocal about what's best for him -- isn't going to fix it.

The smart thing to do is tear the operation down to the studs with an influx of draft capital -- one that would come from Vegas via this deal.

After it's done, Cleveland still gets an elite player at a position of need. Mason Graham will immediately shore up a Browns run defense that allowed the second-most explosive runs in the league last season (70).

If they also find a deal for Garrett, this team would be among the favorites for the Arch Manning sweepstakes in 2026. Personally, that's the path out of this Watson mess.

7. New York Jets

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Quarterback inflation will be very real in this sport as stories like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix continue to exist.

Could this year's hidden gem be Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart? If none of these trades come to fruition, Dart could even find himself at No. 6 to Vegas.

Reading Sannes' draft profile on Jaxson Dart, there are a lot of reasons to love him as a prospect. His total QBR (86.3) was outstanding, he won't be 22 years old until May, and he's got athleticism to make plays off script. Some are concerned with his numbers being accrued in Lane Kiffin's system, but his age and production are on a different plane than previous Kiffin guys.

The New York Jets certainly need a quarterback after confirming they'll move on from Aaron Rodgers. With new coach Aaron Glenn in place to lead tons of talented players on defense, could the Jets be next year's Washington Commanders if Jim's model is as right as it was about Daniels?

8. Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Carolina Panthers might be looking forward to the 2025 season more than any other team in the top 10.

Bryce Young's improved play has that position set for the moment, but he needs a bonafide top target. That's something I'll mock them to pick up here with Tetairoa McMillan.

I'm not the highest wannabe scout on McMillian given uncertainty his production translates. He was held under 80 receiving yards by each of the Big 12's four best statistical pass defenses (on a YPA basis). Travis Hunter held him to 5 catches for 38 yards.

Still, McMillan's 6'5" frame and catch radius are oozing with potential. I'm not sure he's as physical as Mike Evans or as shifty as Drake London, but both's success paves the way for big-bodied wideouts with speed -- a description that firmly fits Tet.

He's still just my personal WR2, but I'd imagine he'll be first off the board in May.

9. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

This is a lofty trade up for the Green Bay Packers, but this would make so much sense for a playoff team that has two true needs.

This draft doesn't have a bonafide No. 1 wideout that the franchise -- and Josh Jacobs -- so desperately crave. Maybe that comes via Tee Higgins in free agency. The other need they have is corner, and they could slide up to No. 9 and get perhaps the best one in the draft.

Will Johnson is a lockdown corner that's flexible in man or zone coverage. Johnson was a First-Team All-American in 2023 as the Wolverines won the national title.

There just aren't many holes remaining on Green Bay's roster, allowing the exchange for draft capital to go get a bonafide stud as Jaire Alexander becomes increasingly unavailable.

10. Chicago Bears

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

If new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson wants to succeed on the level he did in Detroit, he'll need to do his best to build their offensive line.

Therefore, my pick from January stays the exact same for Chicago. Caleb Williams took 68 sacks last year, and that can't happen again.

Kelvin Banks Jr. can play either tackle spot even with Darnell Wright an entrenched starter at right tackle, and some might have ranked him above Campbell if not for an ankle injury that hampered him a bit in 2024.

The First-Team All-American is widely considered the first or second-best tackle in the draft. Getting him at No. 10 is both realistic and quite the upgrade.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Armand Membou, OT/IOL, Missouri

If there's a position group that is rising as a whole in the pre-draft process, it's interior offensive line.

It looks like First-Team All-American Wyatt Milum is shifting inside from his Senior Bowl work, and North Dakota State's Grey Zabel was names the week's best player. However, Armand Membou shot onto my radar after he came in 17th in Daniel Jeremiah's top-50 prospect rankings.

I initially saw Membou as a guard, but he did play right tackle with the Missouri Tigers, and his tape was impressive against the Texas A&M Aggies and their stud duo of prospects, Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton.

Needing help at both guard and right tackle, the San Francisco 49ers seem like a natural landing spot for the versatile -- but powerful -- player. Membou is a grater, and Kyle Shanahan loves to run the ball.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I'm sorry, Dallas Cowboys fans. I can't change this one.

When Dallas' defense was healthier behind Cooper Rush, the Cowboys finished well, and this same core of players had 36 wins in the three years before this season. They could add a serious luxury item with hopes of better health -- and better coaching under a new staff -- in 2025.

That luxury item would be Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman runner-up led FBS in rushing by 810 yards and was no volume merchant at 7.0 YPC. He's the consensus best RB in the class with a three-down skillset.

The Cowboys have surprisingly few needs, but nF's 31st-ranked rushing attack needs help. This being the type of splash that Jerry loves doesn't hurt.

13. Miami Dolphins

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

You can't be afraid to whiff prognosticating the draft, and I whiffed on the Miami Dolphins' pick in January.

Talent evaluators don't view Wyatt Milum as an outside force, and I, too, was underwhelmed by further observation compared to his resumé. Instead, Miami is likely going to lose both its starting safeties in free agency, opening the door for them to take Malaki Starks here.

Starks was a 2023 First-Team All-American who made his imprint in coverage as a nickel and in the run game, amassing 52 tackles in 2024.

In a loaded safety draft, Miami could trade back for one if someone wanted to leap the Indianapolis Colts' obvious need, but Starks is the only safety with a shot to go in the top 20.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

As Tyler Warren dominated the College Football Playoff, I couldn't help shift him to my TE1.

It's not crazy to think he could be a top-10 pick. Warren was the Nittany Lions' entire offense, posting 2.76 yards per route run (YPRR) on a 32.8% target share in the regular season. He added 197 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on designed runs.

The fluidity in which he moves at his size is very similar to that of Brock Bowers, Travis Kelce, or Trey McBride. It's a level of athleticism that is quite easy to scout.

I had Indianapolis selecting Starks in January, but with him off the board, the Colts selecting another elite weapon for Anthony Richardson's successor makes plenty of sense. It also gives the organization fewer excuses around A.R. heading into 2025.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The local kid makes too much sense to shift away from the Atlanta Falcons now.

What exactly does Jalon Walker do? Well, a little bit of everything. He's spent time at linebacker with a 4.50 40-yard dash. He earned four sacks rushing the passer in the 2024 SEC Championship game. He's just an extremely versatile front-seven player.

That lack of identity could scare teams off, but Raheem Morris likely embraces the challenge with talented players on this Atlanta defense. Matt Judon is entrenched as a rusher, and A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III, and Justin Simmons all likely return in the secondary.

Atlanta will be a dark horse next season after Michael Penix Jr.'s strong trio of games to close the year with an incredible supporting cast. Walker gives them the ultimate glue guy to get more stops on D.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Welcome to the first-round mock draft, Mike Green.

Like many of you, I wasn't glued to Marshall Thundering Herd games this season, but I did have Green on my watchlist after the season because of his FBS-best 17.0 sacks in 2024. Holy moly. It was worth it.

Green's motor and versatility of moves against MAC-level tackles wasn't fair. Of course, if you're into the NFL draft, you've likely seen Green's destructive Senior Bowl rep against first-round prospect Josh Conerly Jr. from the Oregon Ducks.

He also weighed in at 251 pounds and has a 6'4" frame, per the event. The Senior Bowl went as well as possible, which is why he left it before the game. I think he's cemented himself as the draft's second-best EDGE behind Carter.

The Arizona Cardinals could badly use a marquee sack threat on a nameless defense.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

I do my best to incorporate team trends, and the Cincinnati Bengals aren't crypto buyers. They prefer IBM stock.

All of Cincinnati's last 10 picks inside the first three rounds came from a Power 4 school. They don't trade. They don't take risks. I'm guessing they'll stay on the board for a badly needed corner with Jahdae Barron from the Texas Longhorns.

Barron was a 2024 First-Team All-American for a Texas team that made the CFP semis, and he had 5 interceptions and 11 PBUs.

High-floor, quality starters in the secondary to comfortably win when Joe Burrow scores 30-plus points has to be the priority even if they lose Tee Higgins. The draft is too weak at wideout to replace him here.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Some scouts aren't as high on Josh Conerly Jr., but I love this fit and am sticking with it from January.

The Seattle Seahawks' key need -- as it has been for a decade -- is the offensive line. Seattle was the eighth-worst pass-blocking team this season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Geno Smith turned it over 15 times as a result, which cost Seattle the NFC West.

Conerly allowed just 2 sacks on 1,866 snaps over the last two seasons for Oregon. His stance and footwork pass the eye test for an NFL left tackle, and I think he's got enormous room to grow.

At 6'4", some might see him as a guard down the road, but Seattle could use help at several offensive line spots. Keeping him in the Pacific Northwest makes all the sense in the world.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The worst kept secret in the world is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going EDGE rusher. Mike Green or Mykel Williams would be an ideal scenario for them.

Williams would be the third Georgia Bulldogs player taken in this mock, but he's arguably their best NFL prospect. He had five sacks and two forced fumbles for the Bulldogs, but his potential is what really stands out. Williams boasts impressive height (6'5") and weight (265 pounds) along with an excellent motor and total scheme versatility to play with a hand down or off the edge.

The latter would likely be the case in Todd Bowles' defense, which saw its leading rusher off the edge, YaYa Diaby, post just 4.5 sacks. Most of their production came from inside.

Williams is no stranger to complimenting dominant interiors in a 3-4 scheme.

20. Denver Broncos

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

In my first mock, I gave the Denver Broncos my TE2, Harold Fannin Jr. from the Bowling Green State Falcons.

Apparently, he had a tough week blocking at the Senior Bowl relative to other tight ends, so while I still love and buy the production, I don't think he's going in the first round. Colston Loveland, as the higher-floor prospect from Michigan, likely will.

Loveland is my TE4. While he does have the ability to line up all over like the game's elite tight ends, I just don't feel like his athleticism rises to "matchup nightmare."

His lanky frame isn't exactly the prototype for blocking right now, either.

Regardless, Denver's glaring weakness is a playmaker at tight end. I might have the wrong player, but Fannin Jr., Loveland, and Miami's Elijah Arroyo -- who had a nice Senior Bowl -- are all options here.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

If things played out exactly how this mock forecasts, Sam Darnold...YOU are a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Darnold and Justin Fields are two high-upside, former top-three picks to battle, so it could be worse. No matter who is under center for Pittsburgh, they'll absolutely need more help than they've gotten from their wide receivers in recent seasons.

As much as some like George Pickens as a boom-or-bust threat, a shifty, short-area target would do this team wonders. Enter Luther Burden III. In 2023, Burden was electric, posting 83 catches for 1,197 yards and 8 touchdowns in the heart of the SEC.

In 2024, quarterback injuries and an elevated rush rate (55.6%) tanked his production. That's moved Ohio State Buckeyes wideout Emeka Egbuka and Texas' Matthew Golden above him for some. I am sticking to my lookahead, which had Burden as the class' WR1 ahead of McMillan.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (via L.A. Chargers)

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

You ever have that person who is brutally difficult to buy gifts for? That's the Eagles in a mock draft. Philly won it all with a dominant Super Bowl performance, and their 1-53 roster remains the NFL's goal standard.

They just have no true needs. Nolan Smith and Josh Sweat are fine individual pass-rushers, but the Eagles' 26th-ranked pressure rate in the regular season, per PFF, could use an upgrade when not facing the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line. I think Howie Roseman spoils his roster and shifts in front of the New Orleans Saints (who traded back from No. 9 in this mock) to nab James Pearce Jr.

The Tennessee Volunteers product is the next EDGE player I'd take in the first round. He had 7.5 sacks in the SEC and has room to fill in his frame and become a Myles Garrett-like wrecking ball.

Pearce Jr. was invisible during their CFP game in Columbus, and Mike Green's offseason has been perfect, or he'd likely be a top-20 pick.

23. Baltimore Ravens (via New Orleans from Green Bay)

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

If I'm mocking trades, I really want to think it through.

With Pearce Jr. gone, I've got NOLA trading back again. This time, it's with a paranoid Baltimore Ravens team, who will compete with the Minnesota Vikings for a safety in this range of the draft. They'd love to play Kyle Hamilton as a rover rather than the full-time safety he was required to play.

Xavier Watts is my second-best safety, and if the Ravens want a coverage option, South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori doesn't make as much sense. He's better in the box.

Meanwhile, Watts had an incredible year for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, making possession-changing plays with five picks -- including taking one to the house against the Southern California Trojans. He was an All-American for the CFP runner-ups.

Hamilton and Watts briefly interacted in 2021 for the Domers. This reunion is beneficial to both's games.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The joke's on Baltimore.

Minnesota could probably use more talent all three levels of Brian Flores' defense, so while I could see Baltimore's stacked roster shifting a pick to ensure they get their guy, the Vikings could be flexible. If they go best player available on defense, Kenneth Grant is a sweet choice.

I mocked Grant at No. 16 in January and still love the prospect. He's 13th overall on my board. Team needs just dictated a fall to the Vikes at No. 24.

The nose tackle certainly had his hand in the Wolverines' upset of Ohio State, notching four tackles and four assists. He's a run-stuffer who chews up double teams, which should only improve a Minnesota team that's season ostensibly ended by way of four Jahmyr Gibbs touchdowns.

In terms of value at a draft slot, the Vikings would take pole position to get a player like Grant here.

25. Houston Texans

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

With a surprise win in the playoffs, the Houston Texans dropped to a spot where the draft's first true guard makes sense.

Houston definitely has a problem that they'll need to correct for C.J. Stroud in Year 3. They allowed the seventh-most pressures in the NFL (251) despite Laremy Tunsil sitting entrenched at left tackle. They probably don't re-roll 2024 second-round pick Blake Fisher this soon, but either guard spot could use an upgrade.

Enter Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker. Booker is largely considered the best guard in the draft from a factory that produces them, using ideal size and strength in the run and pass game.

Booker is exactly 18th on my board weighted for positional value, but he's 14th on Jeremiah's that isn't. While I could see him going as high as San Francisco at No. 11, I'm guessing Houston addresses guard with whichever of he and Grey Zabel is available.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

I've got corners ranked higher than Azareye'h Thomas, but the Los Angeles Rams continuing their infatuation with Florida State Seminoles football makes sense when they need a corner, and this is roughly Thomas' range.

He's a debutant in the first-round mock for me after further tape study, which revealed a stud. Thomas is a physical corner who regularly wins press coverage and visibly likes to tackle in the run game, presenting himself as a perfect fit for a Rams team that just needs a little more mean.

Thomas had just one interception in what was a down year for most 'Noles, but only 65 solo tackles in three seasons shows you how little he saw action.

Reportedly the largest winner at the position from Mobile, no one should be surprised if Les Snead and Sean McVay make use of still having Mike Norvell on speed dial.

27. New Orleans Saints (via Baltimore)

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Saints fans are probably cheering my mock loudly at their desk.

In salary cap purgatory, New Orleans is going to need an influx of cheap labor and two trades in the first round should help them do so. In the end, they still land 85% of the caliber of player they'd get at No. 9 in a draft that's deeper than it is star-studded.

Instead of a Mike Green or Mykel Williams, they'd get Donovan Ezeiruaku from the Boston College Eagles, who posted a whopping 16.5 sacks last season at B.C. That, of course, trailed only Green.

He also had an outstanding Senior Bowl, which showed at advanced set of rush moves. At just 21 years old, his bag is deep, and the get-off is certainly explosive.

Ezeriuaku's size (6'2") isn't elite like some of the toolsy guys in front of him, but this is quite the coup for NOLA considering all the draft capital earned to "settle" for his production.

28. Detroit Lions

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

With the NFL's best offense under contract, expect the Detroit Lions to focus on a defense that gave up 38 offensive points to lose in the Divisional Round.

How about a Detroit native to do so?

That's Derrick Harmon's hometown, and Harmon is well-deserving of this spot in a loaded draft. He is a three-technique who will help in all phases, but stacking blocks in the run game is his specialty. He also had five sacks, including one in the Big Ten Championship against Penn State.

This is a good draft to be the Lions with needs in the front seven, and if not the local kid, I could see them going EDGE with defensive tackles and linebackers available en masse on Day 2.

29. Washington Commanders

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The arrow couldn't be pointing further up on the Commanders.

Washington went from the bottom of FanDuel's Super Bowl odds this time last year to an NFC Championship appearance and better effort against the champs than Kansas City. Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels is a huge reason why -- and he's just 24 with room to grow.

I could see D.C. adding a difference-maker on defense after Dan Quinn made some magic with free agents in 2024, but improving Daniels' protection and the team's rushing consistency with a tackle that isn't 2024 third-rounder Brandon Coleman is likely where they'll invest.

Josh Simmons is a perfect candidate for that. He's recovering from an ACL injury but otherwise could have disrupted the very top of the draft at the position with his size, agility, balance, and high-level tape in the Big Ten for the Buckeyes.

30. Buffalo Bills

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

After watching Cooper Dejean and Zack Baun disrupt Patrick Mahomes' rhythm in the Super Bowl, how is the Buffalo Bills' primary goal to get more disruptors in the back seven?

Buffalo's season ended in a familiar place with an inability to get late stops, and linebacker seems to be the culprit. Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, and Dorian Williams all had pedestrian (or worse) seasons, according to PFF's overall grading system.

How about the best pure linebacker in the draft? Jihaad Campbell is 13th overall on Jeremiah's board, and he's 30th on mine that penalizes him for positional weight. He's undoubtedly a first-round talent.

Campbell's speed and physicality would give the Bills a marquee threat in the middle of the field, and it's a great draft for their other needs; defensive line and cornerback are both positions that extend well into Day 2.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

In hindsight, kicking Joe Thuney out to left tackle was the beginning of the end for the Chiefs' quest for a "three-peat."

Perhaps the easiest position to mock in the entire league this year, Kansas City will set out for a franchise left tackle, something that's been missing since Orlando Brown Jr. left for the Bengals.

Aireontae Ersery is someone I moved up my board after an incredibly impressive Senior Bowl. At 6'5" and 339 pounds, Ersery might be one of the strongest tackles in the draft to regularly stonewall pass-rushers, and his experience (and success) in the Minnesota Golden Gophers' zone running system is a natural fit for Andy Reid's scheme.

Marcus Mbow and Emery Jones Jr. are other tackles some might have ranked higher but profile to only be right-side blockers in the NFL. K.C. could use help there, too, but I think the Chiefs swing for a cornerstone piece.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (via Philadelphia)

Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

In this mock, I've got the Eagles leaping the Saints for an EDGE, and the reason why the Los Angeles Chargers would move back? Their most practical first-round need, defensive tackle, is crazy deep.

They'll still have their pick of a few guys at this No. 32 spot, but for me, the pick should be Shemar Stewart. Stewart was one of the Senior Bowl's biggest winners, showcasing elite athleticism to dominate inside and out for two days. Like Green, he left early with the bag in hand.

I'd prefer more production for a first-round pick than 4.5 sacks in three seasons, but Todd McShay went as far to call him the best player in Mobile. That guy is probably going in the first.

L.A. absolutely needs help at tight end and running back, but this would be a reach for both -- especially because Jim Harbaugh might not want to grab one of the Buckeyes' tailbacks.

They could trade the other way and leap Denver for Loveland, as well.

