3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 8/5/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Are we to really trust the Chicago Sky to score north of 74.5 points with both Angel Reese (back) and Ariel Atkins (leg) sidelined?

For the season, Chicago is averaging 76.3 points per game (second-fewest) and struggles with a 96.1 offensive rating (second-worst). Not only are Reese (14.2 points per game) and Atkins (13.9) the team's leading scorers, but the former helps keep possessions alive by way of her 3.9 offensive "mebounds" per game.

Here's a look at Chicago's point totals in five games sans Angel and Ariel this season: 49, 57, 66, 67, and 78 points. Oof. That's good for a 63.4 points per game average, and the lone outlier (78 points) came against an Indiana Fever group that ranks third in pace and allowed Chicago to shoot an uncharacteristic 40.0% from behind the arc.

Frankly, we don't have much reason to expect anyone on the Sky to show up in a big way tonight past Kamilla Cardoso, and I think the Washington Mystics can do their part. The Mystics have a stronger defense (8th) than offense (11th) and rank a middle-of-the-road seventh in pace. In turn, they surrender the fifth-fewest points in the WNBA.

They also hold opponents to a 31.1% three-point percentage (third-lowest), which could help save us from an unforeseen fire show from characters such as Rachel Banham and Rebecca Allen. It doesn't hurt that Washington has two great bigs to throw at Cardoso with Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin in the starting lineup.

Simply put, I don't trust the Sky to do anything of note with Reese out of the fold. Based on Chicago's team totals sans Reese, I believe the bar has been set too high for the Sky offense in this one.

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

It's difficult to argue putting anything of monetary value behind the Connecticut Sun (5-22) in the year 2025, but I want to go there on Tuesday.

On July 8th, the Sun owned a truly sad 2-16 record. They've since gone 3-6 with big wins over the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty. Not only do they have a decent -9 point differential in this span, but those losses came by an average of just 11.0 points and only one game was dropped by more than 15.

Why are we seeing these improvements?

Getting Marina Mabrey back from a weeks-long injury absence was huge. She's been back for the past five games and posted 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in that upset win over New York. But I also think there's something to be said for how opponents are approaching games versus Connecticut. It can be natural -- especially in the dog days of the regular season -- for groups to have their guard down when the peewee Sun come into town, and Connecticut is starting to make them pay. Thus, it seems they may be running into the declining Phoenix Mercury at the perfect time.

Phoenix started the season 12-4 but has since gone a meh 5-7. The team has lost five of their last seven games and shows an underwhelming -5.9 net rating in that stretch, whereas the Sun tout a 0.0 net rating in this span.

Matters for Phoenix took a particularly sour turn last Friday when All-Star Satou Sabally was benched for the entire second half. Sabally is expected to be available tonight after sitting out Sunday's win over the Sky, though the team's current vibes are still questionable at best.

I like the Sun's chances to cover this spread, particularly since there's room for the Mercury to pull off a sizable win without covering.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

The Minnesota Lynx will visit the Seattle Storm for what figures to be the most exciting game on Tuesday's slate. Napheesa Collier will miss at least two weeks with an ankle injury, which provides us with a competitive 2.0-point spread in favor of Seattle.

With Collier out, we can look for Kayla McBride to lead the pack for Minnesota.

McBride shoots threes at a 40.8% clip and hurls up seven three-point attempts per game (third-most in the WNBA), so her scoring outlook is exciting even with Phee in the fold. Notably, McBride has scored over 16.5 points in six of her last eight games and has posted 24 points in back-to-back games.

Take Minnesota's MVP out, and McBride's scoring outlook gets that much better. She went for 20 and 29 points in the first two games sans Collier this season. Though she logged just seven points in the third and only other game without Collier, we can in part blame that on 0-for-7 shooting from behind the arc.

McBride recorded 19 points her last time out versus Seattle, and it's safe to say she has it out for the Storm based on how that game ended. I see value in Kayla McBride To Score 20+ Points (+220), as well.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

