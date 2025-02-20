What Are the Best Trade Destinations for Matthew Stafford if the Rams Trade Him?

Since the end of the 2024 season, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have been involved in a bit of an impasse. Stafford desires a new contract with only a combined $4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years on his current deal, while the Rams are deciding on what the best plan of action is at the quarterback position moving forward.

It's worth noting that trading Stafford would incur a $45.3 million cap hit in 2025 and a $22.7 million cap hit in 2026 for the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay has reportedly been adamant about keeping the veteran signal-caller. That being said, both sides have yet to work out a deal, and the potential for a trade is possible if neither side budges.

With Los Angeles set to meet with Stafford's agent at the NFL Combine soon, let's discuss whether or not the Rams should consider trading Stafford, and which teams would make sense as a potential trade partner if the situation reaches that point.

Should the Rams Trade Matthew Stafford?

It didn't take long for Stafford to make his presence felt when he joined the Rams in 2021, leading the franchise to their first Super Bowl victory since 1999. Aside from a 5-12 record in 2022, Stafford and Los Angeles have advanced to the postseason in three of their four seasons together.

Just this past season, the Rams upset the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles -- who went on to win the Super Bowl -- in the Divisional Round. Even though the final score against Philly was 28-22, LA was 13 yards away from potentially clinching a spot in the NFC Championship before a sack and incomplete pass led to the Eagles escaping with a win.

While the outcome of the previous season rarely predicts how a team will perform in the following campaign, the Rams seem to be building a roster that can compete for years to come. However, moving on from Stafford would set Los Angeles back a bit and force them to find a long-term solution under center rather quickly, with this year's quarterback draft class not being an overly enticing group.

Before electing to trade Stafford, the Rams would need to consider all of their options, and there aren't many quarterbacks available who would make sense as a replacement. With Stafford set to enter his age-37 season in 2025 and Los Angeles needing time to find and develop his eventual replacement, it makes sense for both sides to work out a new contract this offseason.

Which Teams Should Trade for Matthew Stafford?

On the other hand, if Stafford and the Rams remain at a stalemate and can't agree to terms on a new deal, then the next course of action could be finding a trade partner. Which teams would make the most sense as a landing spot and have the necessary cap space to make it happen?

New York Giants

There is understandably a ton of pressure on head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to figure out the quarterback position for the New York Giants this offseason. The Giants went from handing Daniel Jones an expensive contract before the 2023 season to benching him in favor of Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito down the stretch in 2024, which led to his release from the team.

Since going 9-7 and making the playoffs in 2022, the Giants have gone a combined 9-25 over the last two seasons, so positive results are needed if Daboll and Schoen want to stick around. Taking that into account, bringing in an experienced quarterback and proven winner would be exactly what New York needs entering the 2025 campaign.

At the very least, Stafford would have a solid group of young weapons to work with as Malik Nabers flashed star potential as a rookie and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had plenty of positive moments. Being that the Giants currently have $48.4 million in cap space entering the offseason, they have enough room to make a trade for Stafford work.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Upon moving on from former first-round pick Kenny Pickett following the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown a willingness to be aggressive in finding a quarterback who can put them over the top. The Steelers brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields before the 2024 season, which helped them make the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.

At the same time, Pittsburgh made a first-round exit in the postseason again, and both Wilson and Fields are unrestricted free agents this offseason. After being eliminated from the playoffs, head coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal on bringing back Wilson and/or Fields next season, and shared that the team would need to mull over all of their options -- whether it be in free agency or the draft.

Could Stafford be the quarterback who can finally get the Steelers over the hump? Besides Pittsburgh holding $60.3 million in cap space, they have a solid enough roster and ample money to improve the roster around Stafford to make a push in the AFC North.

Tennessee Titans

Similar to the Giants, the Tennessee Titans likely aren't a team that would be immediate contenders if they acquired Stafford from the Rams. However, head coach Brian Callahan is a former offensive assistant on the Cincinnati Bengals under Zac Taylor, who worked under McVay before being hired as the head coach in Cincy.

With that in mind, Stafford would be playing in an offense that would likely have somewhat similar terminology as he currently has on the Rams. But it's safe to say that the Titans don't have Puka Nacua or a formidable offensive line already built, making it possible that Stafford wouldn't be interested in making the move to Tennessee.

Nevertheless, the Titans have $51.1 million in cap space, and reports suggest that they aren't completely sold on using the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft on a quarterback. Instead of running it back with Will Levis or taking a chance on one of these first-round quarterbacks, it wouldn't be the worst idea for Tennessee to land Stafford as a bridge option until they find a prospect they love.

