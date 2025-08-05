FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 8/5/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet ($11,000)

Garrett Crochet carries the highest ceiling/floor combo on Tuesday's slate with the third-best SIERA (2.92), third-best xFIP (2.68), and third-highest strikeout rate (31.0%) among pitchers with 100-plus innings pitched in 2025. Along with Crochet's stellar metrics, the Kansas City Royals are producing the ninth-worst wOBA (.290), sixth-worst wRC+ (80), and fourth-worst ISO (.122) versus left-handed pitching this season.

Nathan Eovaldi ($10,200)

Although Bryan Woo is viable at home, he does have some concerning power metrics and the Chicago White Sox have been quietly good at the plate recently, so I'll continue to recommend Nathan Eovaldi (3.09 SIERA and 2.90 xFIP) despite the tough matchup against the New York Yankees. Besides not having to face the Yankees on the road, Eovaldi has a variety ways of returning value, as he's posting career-best marks in strikeout rate (26.5%) and swinging strike rate (13.2%) while his groundball rate (51.3%) sits in the 86th percentile.

Jose Soriano ($8,700)

Speaking of groundball pitchers, Jose Soriano is arguably my favorite salary-saving option at pitcher due to his 100th percentile groundball rate (67.6%) and how poorly the Tampa Bay Rays have been swinging the bat recently. Across the last 30 days, the Rays have tallied the worst wOBA (.281), worst wRC+ (77), worst ISO (.117), and seventh-highest strikeout rate (24.2%) in baseball during that span.

Will Warren ($8,300)

Will Warren can certainly be classified as a boom-or-bust option at pitcher, evidenced by his 41st percentile xERA (4.09) and 76th percentile strikeout rate (26.2%), but his upside can be worth chasing at this salary if you need the savings. One of the biggest concerns for Warren is his splits against lefties, as he's giving up a .370 wOBA, 1.80 WHIP, and 1.57 HR/9 to that handedness (compared to a .255 wOBA, 1.03 WHIP, and 0.34 HR/9 to righties), and the Texas Rangers' current projected lineup has five-plus left-handed hitters available.

Stacks to Target

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Bo Bichette ($3,600), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,000), Daulton Varsho ($3,500), and Joey Loperfido ($3,200)

The Colorado Rockies have coughed up a total of 45 runs across their first four games (all at Coors Field) in August, and Anthony Molina is set to make his first start of the season after recording a woeful 5.83 xFIP and 15.0% at the Triple-A level and 4.32 xFIP and 15.8% in five relief appearances for the Rockies. Given the environment, the Toronto Blue Jays figure to be extremely popular for the second straight slate, so using someone like Joey Loperfido -- who leads the team with a 179 wRC+ vs. RHP in a small sample -- in the back half of the order is a way to be a bit contrarian with Toronto stacks.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,800), Freddie Freeman ($3,700), Will Smith ($3,400), and Max Muncy ($3,200)

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Los Angeles Dodgers recently, but a date with Miles Mikolas (4.57 SIERA and 1.50 HR/9) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday could be exactly what LA needs to get their bats hot. Mikolas is permitting a 1.65 HR/9 and 48.5% flyball rate to left-handed batters (compared to a 1.31 HR/9 and 39.5% flyball rate to right-handed batters), making Shohei Ohtani (173 wRC+ vs. RHP), Freddie Freeman (155 wRC+), and Max Muncy (158 wRC+) the primary targets in this matchup.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Zach Neto ($3,400), Mike Trout ($3,200), Taylor Ward ($3,200), and Jo Adell ($3,000)

When looking at which teams to stack on Tuesday, Ryan Pepiot's reverse splits caught my eye, as he's registering a .342 wOBA, 1.85 HR/9, and 20.6% strikeout rate to right-handed hitters (compared to a .289 wOBA, 1.31 HR/9, and 28.2% strikeout rate to left-handed hitters). Considering that the Los Angeles Angels' current projected lineup has seven right-handed sluggers taking the field, the Halos could go a bit overlooked on a slate that features Coors Field and the Dodgers.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,400), Alex Bregman ($3,500), Trevor Story ($3,200), and Ceddanne Rafaela ($2,900)

Ryan Bergert is slated to make his first start for the Kansas City Royals since being acquired via trade, and his 4.66 SIERA and 4.77 xFIP in 7 starts and 4 relief appearances for the San Diego Padres this season suggest he isn't a pitcher to avoid in DFS. Over the last 30 days, the Boston Red Sox have the fourth-best wOBA (.337), fifth-best wRC+ (111), and fifth-best ISO (.203) while Boston is amid a six-game winning streak.

