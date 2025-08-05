PGA DFS Picks for the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Top Studs and Value Plays on FanDuel

Building a PGA DFS lineup requires plentiful considerations: course fit, cut rules, current form, and much more.

After weighing all those factors, which golfers stand out on FanDuel this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind?

Let's dig into the field, using FanDuel Sportsbook's golf betting odds as a guide for our lineups.

Top Golfers for PGA DFS at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

PGA DFS Studs

Scottie Scheffler ($13,400)

We may have an answer to what DFS would have been like in Tiger Woods' prime.

The separation from Scottie Scheffler and the other top golfers' salaries still isn't large enough. Scottie has won four of his last eight starts and has picked up at least 2.45 strokes gained (SG) per round on the field in every single start. His worst finish since March 27th is a T8.

This hasn't been an amazing course fit for Scheffler, but he's still secured three top-15 finishes in his last five starts. The setbacks have largely been due to a putter that's now scorched the PGA Tour for 0.362 SG: PUTT per round. That's 20th among all golfers.

Game theory of "surely Scottie won't sweep the FedEx Cup Playoffs, right?" is probably the best argument against him, but there are too many good value plays to opt away from his floor in most formats.

Matt Fitzpatrick ($11,200)

"A T8 floor" would also apply to a red-hot Matt Fitzpatrick in his last four starts.

Fitzpatrick was step-for-step with Scottie at The Open, and a return to the Wyndham last week (T8) wasn't too shabby even if the Englishman wasn't ever truly in contention. He's one of three golfers in the field to pick up at +2.25 SG per round in each of their last four starts.

Given Fitz's shaky form at recent points, five made cuts -- and three top-20 finishes -- in his last five starts in this event is a solid show of FedEx St. Jude Championship course history.

His putter, hot approach play, and Southwind's lack of emphasis in length all are positives for his profile as he aims to pick up a fifth straight top 10.

Russell Henley ($10,800)

Scheffler and Fitzpatrick are two of the golfers to pick up a minimum of 2.25 SG per round in each of their last four starts. Russell Henley is the other.

Henley's midsummer slump is over. He's recorded four top 10s since a missed cut at the PGA Championship, which was always a brutal fit due to required length. TPC Southwind emphasizes accuracy, which the former Georgia Bulldog presents in droves (67.6% fairways off the tee; 15th on tour).

Though it's seemingly approaching "lock" territory, Henley is still vying for a Ryder Cup spot at a course where he's collected consecutive top-30 finishes.

If you keep it in the fairway (or out of the water), there are birdies here. It's a similar formula to the signature events at the RBC Heritage (T8) or Travelers (T2). I can easily envision him in contention for a huge statement in the opening round.

PGA DFS Mid-Range Picks

Corey Conners ($9,800)

In a large sample, Corey Conners has 10 top-25 finishes in his last 14 starts. One of those was a withdrawal at the U.S. Open where he was, otherwise, in position for another.

He's just playing great golf for a four-digit salary. Conners has, as usual, gained off the tee in all 14 of those appearances -- and on approach in 10. The putter is also behaving relative to previous years, per a 44th-ranked mark in SG: PUTT per round (0.223).

Course history is a general positive, too. He's 22nd in the field in SG per round at this course over the last five years (+0.33), and the Canadian has four top-30 finishes in this time to show for those efforts.

He's just never quite contended for a win here, but like Scheffler, the putter has arguably never been better. This would be a clutch time for his third PGA Tour victory.

Hideki Matsuyama ($9,500)

Hideki Matsuyama is definitely a "horse for the course" at TPC Southwind.

He's second over the last five years in SG per round (+2.05) at this venue, including a win last year and a runner-up effort in 2021.

Therefore, it's good to see his game trending up for this visit. He's collected four straight top-30 finishes while gaining strokes on approach and with the putter in all of them.

Matsuyama is datagolf's DFS projections' second-best point-per-dollar value on FanDuel this week behind Scheffler, and the salary is a handy way to preserve access to the world's No. 1.

Robert MacIntyre ($9,100)

As one of the stronger golfers in the field, Robert MacIntyre didn't have a great week at the Wyndham, but I think the salary is more than fair to fire him up here.

That was just his second time losing strokes on approach in his last 10 appearances. He had still recorded a top-20 finish in six of his last seven starts before that with the exception, unbelievably, coming at his home event in Scotland.

In terms of the similar events mentioned earlier, the Travelers (T17) went better than the RBC Heritage (T66) when he wasn't quite in this form. MacIntyre has finished T7 and T15 in his last two trips to TPC Southwind.

I almost went Harry Hall ($9,200), who has lost strokes on approach in three straight, in this spot, but his finishes have only kept up thanks to a hot putter. I think I slightly prefer the tee-to-green game of Bobby Mac.

PGA DFS Value Plays

Daniel Berger ($8,600)

It's pretty stunning who Matsuyama trails in SG per round at this playoff venue over the last five years. It's Daniel Berger.

Berger's previous battles with his game means he hasn't made the playoffs (or a start here) since 2021. The two events in the sample were pretty sporty, though. Berger had a T5 that weekend and was solo 3rd in 2020.

Between the start of February to May 15th, Berger posted nine straight top 30s, but he's fallen off a bit in the summer because of his putter. He's lost strokes with the flat stick in seven of his last nine appearances, and that's not ideal for TPC Southwind.

However, he did gain on the greens at The Open, so the most recent sample is encouraging. Maybe these familiar greens take it to the next level.

Chris Gotterup ($8,600)

While I'd prefer Chris Gotterup in a setting where he can overpower more than just two Par 5s, he's one of the hottest golfers on the planet right now.

Gotterup has a top-30 finish in 13 of his last 17 events at a boatload of different layouts. The four exceptions were all missed cuts. Of course, he authored the second-most successful trip overseas with a win at the Scottish and a T2 at Royal Portrush, but returning stateside, he posted a T10 at the 3M Open.

The American is making a surge at the final Ryder Cup at-large bid, and translating this recent form to contention at this extremely strong field would be yet another feather in his cap.

If there's a concern I have, it's that the bomber hit three shots in the water during his last start and, now, heads to a place with the most balls hit into the water since ShotLink was introduced in 2003. All three were trying to reach a Par 5 in two, though.

Akshay Bhatia ($8,400)

Consistency hasn't been there for Akshay Bhatia all season, but he's the name I'm most drawn to below $8,500 with recent bursts of mammoth upside.

Of course, Bhatia had the 54-hole lead at the 3M before a 75 in the final round, and a crummy week with the broomstick (-2.34 SG: PUTT per round) led to a withdrawal at last week's Wyndham when Bhatia wasn't in position to make the cut after an overnight delay.

I still love the package here. One of the tour's best short games also comes with positive strokes gained: approach (SG: APP) in eight straight starts. Bhatia's short driving distance (297.2) is less of an issue at TPC Southwind.

The 23-year-old's FedEx Cup Playoffs debut was a T12 finish here a year ago, and the form is pretty good to crack the top 15 again.

