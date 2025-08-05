2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Sparks on Tuesday 8/5/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Sparks

On Tuesday night, the Sparks will host the Fever for what's shaping up to be a total barnburner.

Indiana has been incredible of late. They are riding a five-game winning streak and have posted an 8-2 record since July 10th. In that span, they are operating at the league's second-fastest pace and scoring a mammoth 89.3 points per game. Sure, they'd love to have Caitlin Clark (groin) back from injury, but Kelsey Mitchell and company are having no problem putting up points in the meantime.

Somehow, the Sparks have been an even stronger force. LA has gone 7-2 since July 5th and is netting an earth-shattering, league-high 93.2 points per game in the stretch. They rank second on offense and third in pace but have the third-worst defense in this span.

A fast-paced, high-powered offense that's paired with a below-average defense spells points, which is why Sparks games are averaging a whopping 175.4 points (in regulation) since June 10th as well as 178.6 points (in regulation) across the last 10 games. Pit 'em against the Fever, and I not only understand why this game has a slate-high total, but I want in on the over.

Indiana and Los Angeles rank first and second, respectively, in total paint points per game and points in the paint per possession. Paint scores are a whole lot stickier than the volatile three-ball, which means there's less room for a poor shooting night to negatively impact this game's total.

Even better, Indiana and Los Angeles are coughing up the fourth- and fifth-most points in the paint per possession, so both defenses should feed into what the offenses do best.

Kelsey Plum is averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game this season (fourth-most in the WNBA) and is showing no signs of stopping, putting up 22, 22, 20, and 30 points her last four times out.

On the season, she has scored 20-plus points in 61.5% of games -- up from the 44.3% implied probability via these +126 odds.

Indiana is yielding the fourth-most points per game (51.7) to opposing guards. Notably, Plum has scored 20-plus points in 70.0% of games (10 out of 14 contests) versus teams that give up at least 46.5 points per game to opposing guards. That includes two contests against Indiana where she posted 20 and 21 points.

With the total sitting at a gaudy 178.5 points -- and the above argument for the over -- I'm excited to get this Plum prop at +126 odds.

