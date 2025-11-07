UCLA vs Pepperdine College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The UCLA Bruins (1-0) take on the Pepperdine Waves (1-0) on November 7, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Pepperdine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (97.8%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's UCLA-Pepperdine spread (UCLA -27.5) or total (152.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA compiled a 20-14-0 ATS record last year.

Pepperdine went 16-18-0 ATS last year.

The Bruins did a better job covering the spread in home games (12-5-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-5-0).

The Waves performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than on the road (4-9-0) last year.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA finished 19-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 79.2% of those games).

The Bruins played as a moneyline favorite of -33333 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Pepperdine won six, or 24%, of the 25 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Waves were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives UCLA a 99.7% chance to win.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA was 162nd in college basketball in points scored (74.2 per game) and 22nd-best in points conceded (65.2) last season.

UCLA collected 29.9 rebounds per game and conceded 28.4 boards last year, ranking 300th and 34th, respectively, in the country.

UCLA was 28th in the nation in assists (16.3 per game) last year.

Last season, UCLA was 71st in college basketball in turnovers committed (10 per game) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Pepperdine was 199th in college basketball last year with 73.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 306th with 76.6 points allowed per game.

Pepperdine grabbed 31.5 rebounds per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.4 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Last year Pepperdine ranked 46th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.8 per game.

Pepperdine ranked 98th in college basketball with 10.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

