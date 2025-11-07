3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Rockets at Spurs

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets face the San Antonio Spurs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Rockets at Spurs Betting Picks

Total Points Over Nov 8 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My model is seeing this game pretty tight with the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, but the total is low enough where we can get in.

This is the first of four scheduled meetings between these two teams, so we don't have anything to draw off of in terms of relevant samples, but we do know that the Rockets have been playing an over-friendly style of basketball.

They're 5-2 to the over, and the Spurs are 3-4. That's not necessarily predictive, but it's nice to see.

Based on underlying data rolling across recent seasons, my model is anticipating 226.8 points here, so even with the slow paces from both sides, the offensive efficiencies are winning out.

Victor Wembanyama - Pts + Reb Victor Wembanyama Over Nov 8 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With interest in the over, it makes sense to anticipate scoring from key players, including Victor Wembanyama, who is in the midst of a bit of a slump after a hot start to the season.

Wemby's scoring is down to 0.51 points per minute over his last three games -- outputs of 27, 9, and 19 over 40, 34, and 33 minutes. On the season, he's at 0.76, even with the downturn in recent games.

Over the last three seasons, Wembanyama has averaged 0.73 points per minute, in line with his season rate. We shouldn't expect the scoring to continue to drag much longer.

His rebounding rate is also down a tick from his three-year average in recent games (his last three specifically), so regression points to Wembanyama filling the box score tonight.

Kevin Durant - Pts + Reb Kevin Durant Over Nov 8 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kevin Durant is also undergoing a scoring dip in recent games, putting up just 0.57 points per minute in his last three.

He's scored 26, 21, and 11 in his last three matchups across 30, 38, and 34 minutes.

The shooting efficiency is down in this sample, and that likely points to regression for Durant, who has averaged 0.72 points per minute over the last three seasons.

Even this year alone, he's at 0.68 -- so there's a lot of potential for Durant to get back on track and score at a higher rate.

The rebounding is also down in recent games (0.14 per minute over his last three compared to 0.17 the last three years), so we can look for KD to be a huge part of tonight's game, as well.

