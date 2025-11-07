3 FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 10

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 10

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Not only is Caleb Williams a great low-salary play at QB this week, he might just be the best QB play regardless of salary, and while that'll surely make him popular, Williams is in line for a big game.

The Chicago Bears are at home against the New York Giants. These two teams rank 24th and 30th, respectively, in schedule-adjusted defense, per our numbers, giving this game shootout potential. Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite, and the total is a solid 46.5 points.

Williams is coming off his best DFS output of the season as he torched the hapless Cincinnati Bengals defense for 37.7 FanDuel points via three passing scores, 53 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown.

Williams has run for at least 50 yards twice this season, and that rushing ability gives his ceiling a lift.

Our NFL DFS projections peg him to score 19.0 FanDuel points and rank him as the slate's QB4.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

With Rhamondre Stevenson out last week, the stage was set for TreVeyon Henderson to have a breakout game. While the final output was meh, the usage was legit, and as long as Stevenson -- who hadn't yet practiced this week as of Thursday morning -- sits again, Henderson is a sweet value play.

Henderson ended up with just 10.7 FanDuel points and didn't score a touchdown while backup RB Terrell Jennings found the end zone. But Henderson dominated the snaps, logging a 75% snap rate, and he also saw six targets to Jennings' one.

In short, Henderson was unlucky not to have a bigger day, and if his usage holds this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- a team giving up the most receiving yards per game to RBs (58.3) -- the rookie could finally hit for his long-awaited breakout game. There's shootout potential in this clash as it boasts a 48.5-point total and 2.5-point spread.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Notoriously a low-ceiling fantasy piece, Wan'Dale Robinson is pretty appealing this week at his $6,000 salary.

As mentioned, the Giants-Bears game features two ascending quarterbacks and a pair of bad defenses. We could get a shootout, and the game environment boosts Robinson's outlook.

Injuries have the Giants super short-handed on offense, and it's thrust Robinson into a near every-down role. He's played 100% of the snaps in two of the last four weeks, and in the two exceptions, Robinson handled snap rates of 98% and 91%. He's going to be out there a lot.

He's also getting targeted plenty. Robinson saw 11 targets last week and has been targeted at least seven times in four of the Giants' last five games.

The matchup against Chicago can help him turn the volume into production as the Bears are a pass-funnel D, ranking 22nd against the pass and ninth versus the run. They've allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (33.3).

