Stars vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Nashville Predators.
Stars vs Predators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (7-4-3) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-172)
|Predators (+142)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (58.7%)
- Prediction: Stars win (58.7%)
Stars vs Predators Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +148 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -184.
Stars vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Predators matchup on Nov. 8 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Stars vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -172 favorite on the road.