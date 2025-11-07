FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Nashville Predators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Predators Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (7-4-3) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-172)Predators (+142)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (58.7%)

Stars vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +148 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -184.

Stars vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Predators matchup on Nov. 8 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Stars vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -172 favorite on the road.

