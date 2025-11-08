St. John's vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The St. John's Red Storm (1-0) square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on November 8, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (69.1%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's St. John's-Alabama spread (St. John's -5.5) or over/under (171.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's compiled a 22-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Alabama covered 21 times in 37 matchups with a spread last season.

St. John's (14-12) covered a higher percentage of games when it was favored by 5.5 points or more last season (53.8%) than Alabama (1-1) did as a 5.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Red Storm did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than they did in home games (10-8-0) last season.

Last year, the Crimson Tide were 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

St. John's vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's put together a 28-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 90.3% of those games).

The Red Storm had a record of 23-2 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (92%).

Alabama was underdogs in nine games last season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

The Crimson Tide played as an underdog of +202 or more twice last season and split those games.

St. John's has an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

St. John's vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, St. John's was the 65th-ranked squad in college basketball (78.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 27th (65.8 points conceded per game).

On the glass, St. John's was eighth-best in the country in rebounds (36.9 per game) last season. It was 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

Last season St. John's was ranked 53rd in college basketball in assists with 15.7 per game.

St. John's was 98th in the country in turnovers per game (10.3) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2) last year.

Because of Alabama's defensive struggles last year, ranking third-worst in college basketball with 81.3 points allowed per game, it was forced to lean on its offense, which ranked best in college basketball posting 90.7 points per game.

Alabama was top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking third-best in college basketball with 38.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 290th with 33.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 17.1 dimes per game, Alabama ranked 13th-best in college basketball in the category.

With 12.1 turnovers per game, Alabama ranked 267th in the nation. It forced 10.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 305th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!