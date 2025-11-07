Devils vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (10-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-2)

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-230) Penguins (+188) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (66.1%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -130 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +106.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

Devils versus Penguins on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Devils, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +188, and New Jersey is -230 playing at home.

