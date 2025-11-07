NHL
Devils vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8
The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Penguins Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (10-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-230)
|Penguins (+188)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (66.1%)
Devils vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -130 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +106.
Devils vs Penguins Over/Under
- Devils versus Penguins on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Devils vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Devils, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +188, and New Jersey is -230 playing at home.