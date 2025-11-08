Duke vs Western Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) on November 8, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Western Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Western Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (99.3%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Duke-Western Carolina spread (Duke -34.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Duke vs. Western Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke put together a 25-14-0 ATS record last year.

Western Carolina won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Blue Devils sported a worse record against the spread in home games (11-6-0) than they did on the road (9-2-0) last season.

Last season, the Catamounts were 3-8-0 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

Duke vs. Western Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Duke was the 11th-best squad in the country (83.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was seventh-best (62.8 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Duke was 24th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. It was 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3 per game).

Last season Duke was 17th-best in the country in assists with 16.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Duke was ninth-best in college basketball in committing them (8.9 per game) last season. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Western Carolina ranked 290th in the nation with 69.7 points per game last season, but on defense it was less effective, ceding 79 points per game (20th-worst in college basketball).

Western Carolina ranked 28th in the nation with 35.2 boards per contest, but it gave up 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranked 14th-worst in college basketball.

Western Carolina ranked 286th in college basketball with 12.1 assists per contest.

Western Carolina committed 13.4 turnovers per game (19th-worst in college basketball), and forced 9.7 turnovers per game (322nd-ranked).

