FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Sabres vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sabres vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Ducks Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (23-27-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-24-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-192)Ducks (+158)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (61.6%)

Sabres vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -160.

Sabres vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Sabres-Ducks matchup on February 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Sabres vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Sabres, Anaheim is the underdog at +158, and Buffalo is -192 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup