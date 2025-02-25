NHL
Sabres vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Anaheim Ducks.
Sabres vs Ducks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (23-27-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-24-7)
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-192)
|Ducks (+158)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (61.6%)
Sabres vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -160.
Sabres vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Sabres-Ducks matchup on February 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.
Sabres vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Sabres, Anaheim is the underdog at +158, and Buffalo is -192 playing at home.