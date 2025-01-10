Ravens vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Ravens vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (79%)

Ravens vs Steelers Point Spread

The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Ravens are -115 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -105 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Steelers Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Ravens-Steelers on Jan. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Ravens vs Steelers Moneyline

Baltimore is a -592 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +430 underdog on the road.

Ravens vs Steelers Betting Trends

Baltimore has beaten the spread 11 times in 17 games.

The Ravens are 3-0 as 9.5-point favorites or more.

The Ravens have played 17 games this year and 13 of them have hit the over.

The Steelers' record against the spread is 11-6-0.

The Steelers have seen eight of their 17 games hit the over.

Ravens vs Steelers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

