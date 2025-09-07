Ravens at Bills Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

What on Earth did we do to deserve this?

In a football desert for months, the dessert to the first full Sunday slate of the year is Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills? Can it get much bigger than the two leaders in odds to win the AFC right out of the gate?

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens at Bills NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Josh Allen ($20,400 MVP/$13,600 FLEX)

When the two preseason favorites in NFL MVP odds meet, we're going to have some big-time choices to make at MVP in DFS, too. At the top of the player pool and at home, Josh Allen should be a popular choice. Allen comes with risk of what happened in last year's playoffs, though. Even with two rushing scores, a low-volume game built on denying the Ravens the ball saw him throw for just 126 yards and total 19.1 FanDuel points (FDP). Baltimore's defense added just what it needed in the draft, so I'm wary the results are significantly better in the opener.

Lamar Jackson ($19,800 MVP/$13,200 FLEX)

From a yardage perspective, Lamar Jackson had a much easier time with Buffalo's inferior defense in the playoffs. He averaged 10.1 YPA but didn't quite find the right side of touchdown luck (two passing) while throwing a pick. His 19.1 FDP outing was equally disappointing, but the ceiling with better scoring luck is obvious -- especially when the Ravens are coming in highly motivated after losing that one. Remember, Jackson starred for 28.1 FDP in the opener last year against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Derrick Henry ($19,200 MVP/$12,800 FLEX)

Even with two dynamic quarterbacks as options, Derrick Henry might be the best MVP play of the bunch. Especially considering his salary savings go a long way in FanDuel's new format, the back totaled 86 yards and a score to post 14.1 FDP in last year's slog of a playoff game. I've got concerns about the 32-year-old's longevity for the whole season, but he should retain his 39.9% share of the Ravens' red zone chances from 2024 in this one. At -155 for an anytime touchdown, Henry is perhaps least susceptible to scoring luck yet comes at this lowest acquisition cost of the "big three".

Flex Targets

James Cook ($10,400)

The discourse around James Cook is just weird. Cook's 18 touchdowns last year didn't happen by accident; he saw a mammoth 52.9% of the Bills' red zone chances and just got paid. If anything, his role probably expands with the percentage of salary cap he'll eat up. Baltimore might be the toughest matchup in the league for an RB, but Cook's 8.1% target share will still afford some looks on the perimeter. He posted 9.7 FDP without a score in last year's AFC Divisional Round tilt.

Mark Andrews ($8,600)

If there's anyone out for true redemption in this matchup, it's Mark Andrews after dropping a game-tying two-point conversion in January. Andrews' early-season opportunity to produce should be solid, too. Isaiah Likely (foot) is out for the Ravens, so it's worth noting he posted 15.1 FDP on a 21.9% target share in the only game last year that Likely missed. That was the only career game Likely has missed. As long as he's a one-man show, Andrews still seems to be an elite tight end in fantasy -- and this salary doesn't show that.

Keon Coleman ($4,800)

It's possible that the Bills' true offensive upside rests in Keon Coleman's hands. Coleman was drafted just outside the first round in 2024, and he posted 2.05 yards per route run (YPRR) before a Week 9 wrist injury that derailed his rookie season entirely. The team brought in Amari Cooper to create the league's messiest set of wideouts after that. This year, Coleman has been all the rage at Bills camp as Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid both missed time. If the second-year wideout can take a leap, he might be closer to Shakir's $9,400 salary on future single-game slates.

Ty Johnson ($3,800)

Punt-level options are helpful when most FanDuel managers will take at least two -- if not a gluttonous jamming of three -- of the "big three" into builds. Ty Johnson has a decent floor as the Bills' part-time back on third downs. Johnson had four "pop" games north of 12 FDP last season in the role and averaged 9.5 FDP in games where he saw multiple targets. Baltimore's rush D is great, so perhaps the Bills get him involved as a change-of-pace to Cook. This salary is a tiny risk to find out.

FanDuel has a $2M Touchdown Jackpot every Week 1 game day! Use a token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Jackpot game of the day. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.