Angels vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Angels vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (67-76) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-80)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MNNT

Angels vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-124) | MIN: (+106)

LAA: (-124) | MIN: (+106) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192)

LAA: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Caden Dana (Angels) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-4, 4.53 ERA

The Angels will look to Caden Dana against the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4). Dana helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Dana's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 9-8-0 against the spread when Woods Richardson starts. The Twins are 3-3 in Woods Richardson's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54.6%)

Angels vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -124 favorite at home.

Angels vs Twins Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Twins. The Angels are +158 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -192.

Angels vs Twins Over/Under

The Angels-Twins contest on Sept. 8 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Twins Betting Trends

The Angels have come away with 16 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-13 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 141 opportunities.

The Angels are 77-64-0 against the spread in their 141 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have a 20-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 13-22 (37.1%).

The Twins have played in 138 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-66-7).

The Twins have gone 67-71-0 ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .225 with 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 71 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .318 while slugging .466.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 142nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in total hits (114) this season while batting .243 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 109th, his on-base percentage 124th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Adell enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Zach Neto has hit 25 homers with a team-high .474 SLG this season.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .229 with 79 walks and 60 runs scored.

Trout has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double and four walks.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has collected 114 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .271 and slugging .562 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 38th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is slugging .410 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brooks Lee has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks while batting .243.

Matt Wallner is batting .205 with 14 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks.

Angels vs Twins Head to Head

4/27/2025: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/26/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/25/2025: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/11/2024: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/9/2024: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2024: 16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!