FanDuel Launches New Single-Game DFS Format

FanDuel's new Single-Game DFS format shakes things up — more strategy, fewer ties, and an MVP that can make all the difference!

Learn more about the new format below.

How It Works

Users will receive 6 roster slots including 1 MVP and 5 Flex spots.

The MVP will have a salary cost of 1.5x and will reward 1.5x points.

The remaining Flex spots will have a normal 1x salary and reward 1x points.

This is now available for all sports.

Where Can I Learn More About DFS?

