Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-103)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and COLR

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-320) | COL: (+260)

LAD: (-320) | COL: (+260) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Dodgers) vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-12, 0.00 ERA

Dollander (2-12) gets the start for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Dodgers. The Rockies have gone 11-9-0 against the spread when Dollander starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 19 of Dollander's starts this season, and they went 4-15 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (68.3%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +260, and Los Angeles is -320 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+134 to cover), and Los Angeles is -162 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Rockies contest on Sept. 8, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 70, or 56%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has not lost in six games when named as a moneyline favorite of -320 or better.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 141 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 57-84-0 in 141 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 26.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-99).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer, Colorado has a record of 3-13 (18.8%).

The Rockies have played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-75-4).

The Rockies have covered 41% of their games this season, going 57-82-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 151 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .612. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 91st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 117th.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 143 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .496 this season.

Andy Pages has 24 home runs, 79 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 133 hits with a .541 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Goodman brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .476 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .265. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Jordan Beck has a team-high .331 on-base percentage.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275) 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

