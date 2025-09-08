Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (72-71) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (72-72)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA, and ARID

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-190) | ARI: (+160)

SF: (-190) | ARI: (+160) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137)

SF: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 13-9, 3.17 ERA vs Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 2.14 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (13-9, 3.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Nabil Crismatt (2-0, 2.14 ERA). Webb and his team have a record of 13-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-13). The Diamondbacks have gone 2-1-0 against the spread when Crismatt starts. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for one Crismatt start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (56%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -190 favorite at home.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Diamondbacks are -137 to cover, and the Giants are +114.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Giants versus Diamondbacks, on Sept. 8, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 45, or 52.9%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Francisco has won eight of 13 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 142 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 66-76-0 against the spread in their 142 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 28-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Arizona has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 140 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-65-6).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 69-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 141 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .492.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 67th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 25th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .267 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, seven home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Willy Adames has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.317/.425.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a slugging percentage of .447, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is seventh and he is 63rd in slugging.

Corbin Carroll's 131 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is currently 79th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ketel Marte has an on-base percentage of .386, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Gabriel Moreno has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .277.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/3/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!