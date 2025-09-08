Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (75-68) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-72)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-220) | STL: (+184)

SEA: (-220) | STL: (+184) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118)

SEA: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 12-7, 3.02 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 7-10, 4.89 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (12-7, 3.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (7-10, 4.89 ERA). Woo and his team are 10-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-10. The Cardinals are 12-15-0 ATS in Mikolas' 27 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 8-11 in Mikolas' 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (66.1%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Mariners vs Cardinals moneyline has Seattle as a -220 favorite, while St. Louis is a +184 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Mariners are -102 to cover, and the Cardinals are -118.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Cardinals contest on Sept. 8 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 53 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 4-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -220 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 74 of 138 chances this season.

The Mariners are 58-80-0 against the spread in their 138 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 37-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +184 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-62-5).

The Cardinals are 70-68-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 128 hits, batting .243 this season with 72 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .581.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded a base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .211 with three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 60 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 136 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.345/.448.

Naylor has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 122 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .550.

Suarez has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Masyn Winn has a .365 slugging percentage, which leads the Cardinals. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 87th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified players, he is 118th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .283 with 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Victor Scott II is hitting .226 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 walks.

