Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Athletics.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (79-65) vs. Athletics (66-78)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NESN

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-178) | OAK: (+150)

BOS: (-178) | OAK: (+150) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

BOS: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 14-5, 2.67 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 3-0, 1.59 ERA

The probable starters are Garrett Crochet (14-5) for the Red Sox and Luis Morales (3-0) for the Athletics. Crochet's team is 15-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team is 17-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 4-1-0 ATS in Morales' five starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in four of Morales' starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.6%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -178 favorite, while the Athletics are a +150 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are -110 to cover, while the Athletics are -110 to cover.

The Red Sox-Athletics game on Sept. 8 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (57.8%) in those games.

This year, the Red Sox have won 12 of 17 games when listed as at least -178 or better on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 143 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 77-66-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Athletics are 48-59 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.9% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, the Athletics have gone 9-16 (36%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times this season for a 72-65-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics are 75-68-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.334), slugging percentage (.442) and total hits (142) this season. He has a .257 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Trevor Story is hitting .262 with 25 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among all qualified batters, he is 70th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Story takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Alex Bregman has been key for Boston with 103 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .477.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a slugging percentage of .490, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 29 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .276. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 31st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz is batting .304 with 24 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 58 walks.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with 111 hits.

