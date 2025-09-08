Padres vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 5:18 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Padres vs Reds Game Info

San Diego Padres (78-65) vs. Cincinnati Reds (72-71)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSOH

Padres vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

SD: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182)

SD: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 3-5, 5.75 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 8-7, 3.22 ERA

The Padres will look to Yu Darvish (3-5) versus the Reds and Nick Lodolo (8-7). Darvish's team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Darvish's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Reds are 12-10-0 against the spread when Lodolo starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those matchups.

Padres vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (51.9%)

Padres vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Padres, Cincinnati is the underdog at +120, and San Diego is -142 playing at home.

Padres vs Reds Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Reds. The Padres are +150 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -182.

Padres vs Reds Over/Under

Padres versus Reds on Sept. 8 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Padres vs Reds Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (60%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 29-20 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 141 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 77-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have gone 36-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.4% of those games).

Cincinnati is 14-19 (winning 42.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 136 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-74-8).

The Reds have collected a 70-66-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 83 walks while batting .262. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .433.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (155) this season while batting .280 with 56 extra-base hits. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.389) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Ramon Laureano has 23 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Laureano has hit safely in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .445 and has 150 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl's .366 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .376.

His batting average ranks 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .239 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks.

Austin Hays is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Reds Head to Head

6/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/23/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/1/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/30/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/2/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

