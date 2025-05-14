FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

Preakness Sandman Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Sandman had a strong run leading into the Kentucky Derby before finishing in a solid 7th at Churchill Downs. Ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes, let's dive into the Sandman race history and morning-line odds

Stay updated on the Preakness odds and contenders as we approach the main event!

You can bet on which horse will win Preakness with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.

Sandman Preakness Odds and Post Position

Sandman's Preakness morning line odds are 4-1.

Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1Goal OrientedFlavien PratBob Baffert6-1
2JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael W. McCarthy8-5
3American PromiseNik JuarezD. Wayne Lukas15-1
4Heart of HonorSaffie OsborneJamie Osborne12-1
5Pay BillyRaul MenaMichael E. Gorham20-1
6River ThamesIrad Ortiz Jr.Todd A. Pletcher9-2
7SandmanJohn VelazquezMark E. Casse4-1

Sandman Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Mark E. Casse has been on the horse racing scene since the 70s but much of his success has come in the last few years. The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee won at Preakness in 2019 with War of Will.

Sandman has a new jockey for Preakness -- Hall of Famer John R. Velazquez. Velazquez has six career Triple Crown wins, most recently winning here at Preakness aboard National Treasure in 2023.

Sandman Race History

Sandman had a ton of momentum leading into the Kentucky Derby, finishing top-three in five straight races prior to Churchill Downs. Though they finished 7th at the Kentucky Derby, Sandman has still cleared a 100 speed score in three of their last four appearances.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
5/3/2025Churchill DownsKentucky Derby (Gr. 1)787
3/29/2025Oaklawn ParkArkansas Derby (Gr. 1)1104
2/23/2025Oaklawn ParkRebel Stakes (Gr. 2)3101
1/25/2025Oaklawn ParkSouthwest Stakes (Gr. 3)2100
12/13/2024Oaklawn ParkAllowance Optional Claiming197
10/27/2024Churchill DownsStreet Sense Stakes (Gr. 3)390
9/14/2024Churchill DownsIroquois Stakes (Gr. 3)577

Sandman Preakness Prediction and Pick

Sandman was among the top contenders ahead of their 7th-place Kentucky Derby finish, and they're again one of the favorites at Preakness. With perhaps the top trainer/jockey dup in the field, Sandman could very well be a value this weekend, even at 4-1.

Check out the Sandman Preakness preview from FanDuel TV below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today's horse racing odds.

