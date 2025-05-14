Preakness Sandman Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Sandman had a strong run leading into the Kentucky Derby before finishing in a solid 7th at Churchill Downs. Ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes, let's dive into the Sandman race history and morning-line odds

Sandman Preakness Odds and Post Position

Sandman's Preakness morning line odds are 4-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sandman Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Mark E. Casse has been on the horse racing scene since the 70s but much of his success has come in the last few years. The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee won at Preakness in 2019 with War of Will.

Sandman has a new jockey for Preakness -- Hall of Famer John R. Velazquez. Velazquez has six career Triple Crown wins, most recently winning here at Preakness aboard National Treasure in 2023.

Sandman Race History

Sandman had a ton of momentum leading into the Kentucky Derby, finishing top-three in five straight races prior to Churchill Downs. Though they finished 7th at the Kentucky Derby, Sandman has still cleared a 100 speed score in three of their last four appearances.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 5/3/2025 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby (Gr. 1) 7 87 3/29/2025 Oaklawn Park Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 104 2/23/2025 Oaklawn Park Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 3 101 1/25/2025 Oaklawn Park Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 100 12/13/2024 Oaklawn Park Allowance Optional Claiming 1 97 10/27/2024 Churchill Downs Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 90 9/14/2024 Churchill Downs Iroquois Stakes (Gr. 3) 5 77 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sandman Preakness Prediction and Pick

Sandman was among the top contenders ahead of their 7th-place Kentucky Derby finish, and they're again one of the favorites at Preakness. With perhaps the top trainer/jockey dup in the field, Sandman could very well be a value this weekend, even at 4-1.

Check out the Sandman Preakness preview from FanDuel TV below.

