2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/5/25

The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League has arrived, pitting Europe's best sides against each other.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Wednesday's Best Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Kairat Almaty at Inter

Qaırat Almaty did a great job just to get to the league phase of the UCL. But they're woefully overmatched at this stage of the competition, especially against top sides.

On Wednesday, they're a laughable -250 to get shut out in Milan, and Inter are -5000 to win.

In short, it's going to be an onslaught, and while Inter may not roll out their best lineup, if Dumfries starts at wing-back, I am interested in him to score or assist at these -180 odds.

Through three league-phase matches, Kairat Almaty have conceded five goals to Real Madrid and four to Sporting Lisbon. They blanked Pafos FC last time out, but Pafos is also one of the worst teams left in the competition.

Inter are -132 to score over 3.5 goals, and with Inter likely to dominate possession, Dumfries should spend a lot of time in attacking areas.

Athletic Bilbao at Newcastle

Two teams with sparkling defensive numbers will tangle at St. James' Park, pushing me toward the under.

Newcastle may have struck gold with the center-back pairing of Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman as the Magpies have been stellar on defense in the Premier League, ranking second for fewest expected goals (xG) allowed, per FBRef, giving up just 8.7 xG through 11 matches.

After conceding twice to Barcelona in Matchday 1 of the UCL -- no shame in that -- Newcastle have kept back-to-back clean sheets versus Benfica and Union SG, permitting a total of 1.2 combined xG over those two games.

It's a similar story for Bilbao. The Basque side has surrendered the second-fewest xG (9.9) in La Liga, although they haven't yet faced any of Spain's big three. Their UCL results have been unlucky. Despite giving up a total of six goals across matches versus Arsenal and Dortmund, Bilbao allowed just 2.4 combined xG in those outings.

While both sides excel on D, they each rank in the middle of the pack in their domestic league in xG created. The defenses should win out in this matchup.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.