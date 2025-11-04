World Wide Technology Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, Course Info

The PGA Tour heads to Mexico for this week's World Wide Technology Championship.

This will be the third event at El Cardonal at Diamante, and the field is headlined by U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and Ryder Cupper Ben Griffin.

Here's all you need to know.

World Wide Technology Championship

El Cardonal at Diamante Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,452 yards (long)

: 7,452 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 60 yards (massive)

: 60 yards (massive) Average Green Size : 8,300 square feet (huge)

: 8,300 square feet (huge) Green Type : Paspalum

: Paspalum Stimpmeter : 11 to 12

: 11 to 12 Recent Winning Scores : -24, -27

: -24, -27 Recent Cut Lines: -2, -5

El Cardonal at Diamante Course Key Stats

We're dealing with a glaring lack of stats for El Cardonal with no ShotLink data, but we can at least make some generalizations.

Despite the length, the Tiger Woods design has not rewarded long hitters necessarily, and the two winners (Erik Van Rooyen in 2023 and Austin Eckroat in 2024) were both outside the top 40 in distance during their wins.

Unsurprisingly, though, greens in regulation were important.

Last season, 11 golfers finished T6 or better. Of those 11, 8 were top 20 in greens in regulation for the week.

World Wide Technology Championship Past Results

Here's a look at the first two events at El Cardonal -- among names in this week's field.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course Rounds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 Carson Young $8,600 +10000 8 2.8 22.1 2 9 Austin Eckroat $9,700 +3500 8 2.5 20.1 1 23 Justin Lower $8,600 +7500 8 2.4 19.1 2 23 Matt Kuchar $9,700 +6000 8 2.0 16.1 30 2 Max Greyserman $11,800 +1700 4 3.5 13.8 4 - Nico Echavarria $10,500 +3300 8 1.5 12.1 6 31 Beau Hossler $9,600 +7500 8 1.4 11.1 20 15 View Full Table ChevronDown

World Wide Technology Championship Best Bets

Ben Griffin

The betting favorite, Ben Griffin, is the best golfer in the field by strokes gained per round over everyone's last 50 rounds, and he also owns the best ceiling based on his scoring distributions.

Griffin finished 2nd at the Procore Championship in mid-September, losing out to Scottie Scheffler. Griffin did finish T32 in India in mid-October since then; however, prior to that T32, Griffin had five straight top-12 finishes to his name.

The last time Griffin lost strokes with his approach play was in May, 15 events ago at the Truist Championship.

Griffin also has played here the last two years, finishing just inside the top 25 in each of the two starts.

A top-15 birdie-maker in this field and the best in the field after adjusting for field strength, Griffin does enough to me to stand out even as the favorite.

Rico Hoey

Odds To Win World Wide Technology Championship (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+250)

Excluding Michael Brennan's small ShotLink sample (+2.20 strokes gained: tee to green), Rico Hoey (+1.35) is second in the field over everyone's last 50 in T2G behind Griffin (+1.44).

Based on his scoring distributions, Hoey clocks in at just 36th among this field in strokes gained floor over his last 50 rounds -- but is 4th in strokes gained ceiling.

With the resort course setup, Hoey's chipping issues (62nd in around-the-green) and putting issues (108th in putting) could be mitigated with such massive greens and easy scoring conditions.

Nick Taylor

Odds To Win World Wide Technology Championship (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+410)

To Finish Top 20 (+180)

Based on when stats tend to stabilize (50 rounds for short game data and around 36 rounds for ball-striking), Taylor (+1.19) is the third-best qualified golfer in the field behind Griffin (+2.03 per round) and J.J. Spaun (+1.79).

Yes, that's a distant third, but there are two virtual co-favorites for a reason.

Taylor last teed it up at the TOUR Championship, finishing T19.

While that doesn't look great among a 30-golfer field, he was one of four golfers in this week's field to qualify for the TOUR Championship. The others are the co-favorites (Griffin and Spaun) and Jacob Bridgeman.

Taylor will need to make more birdies than usual, but the game should translate to a course that doesn't require distance.

Matt Kuchar

Odds To Win World Wide Technology Championship (+5500)

To Finish Top 20 (+360)

Kuchar has finished T2 and T30 in two starts here, making him one of the top names by course history in the field.

The recent form remains strong for the 47-year-old, as well. Kuchar has gained strokes from approach play in three of his last four starts dating back to July, and the putter is as good as anyone's.

Kuchar is one of six golfers to rank top 30 in approach, around the green, and putting over everyone's last 50 rounds, and he can still make birdies in bunches at easy courses.

